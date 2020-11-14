Home / Gift Guide

15 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs

By Emma Taggart on November 14, 2020
Handmade Jewelry on Etsy

A piece of jewelry is always a thoughtful gift idea, but there’s something extra special about giving someone a trinket that’s been lovingly handmade. Etsy is home to countless independent designer stores that are bursting with beautiful, handmade gems that are sure to dazzle your special giftee. Not only will your loved one receive a wearable work of art, but you, as a consumer, can take pride in knowing you’ve supported a small business.

In this list, we’ve included some of the most creative pieces of jewelry that have been meticulously hand-crafted by artists around the world. From sculpted polymer clay earrings to embroidered necklaces, more and more craftspeople are pushing the boundaries of jewelry design by opting to create accessories from unusual materials. We’ve even included pieces made from nature itself, such as a pendant made from resin and real beach sand.

Scroll down to check out 15 Etsy stores that sell beautiful handmade jewelry.

BoldB

Beach Necklace on Etsy

BoldB | $55

Clay & Co

Thursday Craft Love

Modern Flower Child

Liska Flower

Geppetto Jewelry

You Concrete Me

The Artful Twig

Oshunjoia

Macrame Necklace on Etsy

Oshunjoia | $45.23

Hollee Victoria Designs

Elizaveta Soerensen

iamsonotcool

MayaJambalaya

Mushroom Mountain Necklace on Etsy

MayaJambalaya | $33.70

Foxy Style Jewelry

MadamLili

Monstera Leaf Earrings

MadamLili | $34.64

