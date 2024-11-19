4 Exceptional Online Art Classes To Grow Your Creativity

When we at My Modern Met launched our online art classes in 2022, we did so with the desire to put more creativity in the world. Thanks to our incredible instructors, we're proud to say that we've met that goal. Over the past year, we've added more online art classes to our catalog to allow artists of all levels to grow their talents.

My Modern Met Academy has published four new classes over the last year in a variety of themes to grow our students' painting and drawing skills. Curated by our staff and crafted by our expert instructors, each course takes students step by step through the creative process. So, whether you want to learn how to start painting with watercolors or always dreamed of drawing a realistic portrait, you'll have all the information you need at your fingertips.

Other classes will help you craft tools to elevate your artistry. In our Acrylic Masterclass, you'll not only create a hue matrix and learn about mixing color, but you can even learn to stretch your own canvas. And thanks to street artist Alice Pasquini, you can see how to incorporate stencils into your artwork and learn to cut them by hand.

Check out more information about the courses below and watch a sneak preview of each one to see what you have in store. Whether these courses are for you or you wish to gift them to someone else—which is easy to do with a click—you'll be investing in creativity. And the best part is that these online courses are pre-recorded, so you can start and stop them at any time and even watch them again and again.

Here are four exceptional online art classes launched by My Modern Met Academy over the last year.

What You'll Learn

Get acquainted with essential drawing tools.

Discover how to transfer your inspiration image.

Learn how to create different textures.

Gain the confidence to create your own portraits.

Who Will Teach You

Matheus Macedo is a Brazilian artist specializing in realistic drawings using graphite, charcoal, and colored pencil. He has a degree in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Brasilia. Also interested in education, he took the plunge into sharing the knowledge he acquired through the years in his home city. From 2020 on, he’s been focusing on recording online classes, reaching thousands of students from all over the world. He is one of the winners of the American Art Awards 2022 for his piece, Denzel Washington as Macbeth, in graphite and charcoal. See more of his work on Instagram.

Length: 2.2 hours

Level: Intermediate

Price: $45.95

What You'll Learn

Learn to stretch your own canvas.

Create a hue matrix that will last for years.

Discover how you can paint crisp lines using acrylic paint.

Work along with the artist to make two unique abstract landscape paintings.

Who Will Teach You

Luiza Niechoda is a full-time artist based in Warsaw, Poland. Through her carefully selected limited range of hues and tones, Niechoda creates a harmonious and cohesive visual language that enhances the emotional impact of her work, conveying a sense of mood and atmosphere that goes beyond the subject matter of her paintings. Her art has gained a strong following, with many of her paintings selling out within minutes of their release. See more of her work on Instagram.

Length: 3 hours

Level: Intermediate

Price: $45.95

What You'll Learn

Get acquainted with essential painting tools.

Learn common watercolor painting techniques.

Discover how to create textures using common materials.

Learn the basics of color theory and art composition.

Create two paintings—a landscape and still life.

Who Will Teach You

Victoria Beyer is a South American artist based in Germany. She is trained as a botanical artist specializing in watercolors. She has had her work exhibited in worldwide art exhibitions like Ellas ilustran botanica, ABA’s A Botanical Showcase, and belongs to the American Society of botanical artists and the Organisation of illustrators in Germany. She teaches botanical watercolor art and works on private art commissions. See more of her work on Instagram.

Length: 3.4 hours

Level: Beginner

Price: $45.95

What You'll Learn

Learn about the history of stencils.

See how to take—or select—the perfect photo for stencils.

Learn the techniques to cut your own multi-layer stencil by hand.

Learn the best way to print your stencil using spraypaint or acrylics.

Who Will Teach You

Alice Pasquini is an internationally renowned Italian artist known for her street art, illustration, and scenography. Her works have appeared in over 100 cities worldwide, transforming urban spaces with murals that capture everyday moments and human connections. She studied Painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome and holds a Master’s in Art Criticism from the Complutense University of Madrid, bringing her unique, narrative style to a global audience. In 2024, she was awarded the Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, further cementing her significant impact on the contemporary art scene. See more of her work on Instagram.

Length: 1 hour

Level: Beginner

Price: $34.95

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

