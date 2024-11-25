Home / Classes / Academy

Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale

By Jessica Stewart on November 25, 2024

My Modern Met Academy Black Friday Sale

Time is ticking down to the holidays. If Black Friday is your official start to the shopping season, look no further. My Modern Met Academy is having a big sale on all of our online art classes. Our courses in drawing, painting, crafts, and photography are here for you to enroll in and learn from anywhere in the world. Plus, they can be viewed as many times as you like. And best of all, you can save 25% on all of our classes when you use the code blackfriday2024 at checkout. The sale lasts until December 1, 2024, at 6:59 p.m. EST.

With such a great sale, what class should you enroll in first? If you need a place to start, consider what it is that interests you. If you want to improve your drawing, why not try your hand at Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy? Or, if you are interested in embroidery, Mixed Media Thread Painting will take your craft to a whole new level.

Looking to master a new technique? Why not start with our newest courses, Introduction to Watercolor Painting and Introduction to Stencil Art? Both will give you the necessary tools to explore new avenues of creativity.

Head to My Modern Met Academy to check out our entire course offering, and remember to use the code blackfriday2024 to save 25% on your order. Just use the code at checkout to apply the savings and get learning.

Save 25% on all My Modern Met Academy classes when you use the code blackfriday2024 until December 1, 2024, at 6:59 p.m. EST. Don't know where to start? Give these classes a try.

 

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Online Watercolor Painting Class

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting

 

Introduction to Stencil Art

Introduction to Stencil Art

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting

Thread Painting Class

 

Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy

Realistic Portrait Drawing Class

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
