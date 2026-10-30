Trick or Treat! Save 15% on All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale

Halloween is on the horizon, and we’ve conjured up a spell to give you 15% off all of My Modern Met Academy’s online art classes. Until October 31, enter code halloween15 at checkout to get the discount. Take advantage of the flash sale to help expand your creative skills or pick up a new craft.

Whether you want to learn to draw, explore new painting techniques, or take your embroidery to new heights, we have something for you. Each class is taught by a knowledgeable artist who loves sharing their passion. They’ll bring you inside their world and take you step by step through the entire creation process. Along the way, you’ll learn the tips, tricks, and techniques you need to create your own artwork and feel confident taking these lessons into future projects.

So what are you waiting for? There’s no time to be scared. This is your opportunity to learn something new and keep your creativity flowing! Best of all, you can do it at your own pace. Once you’re enrolled in a class, you can start and stop the course anytime and rewatch lessons when you need a refresher.

To take advantage of the sale, enter the code halloween15 at checkout. (The discount is not cumulative.)

To celebrate Halloween, we’re offering 15% off all our online art classes until October 31. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can learn.

Mixed-Media Art Techniques

How to Use Watercolor Paint in Embroidery

Professional Pet Photography

Abstract Painting Approaches

How to Crochet

How to Transform Flowers Into Works of Art

Cut and Create Stencil Art

Make the Most of Colored Pencils

Explore Mixed-Media Portraiture

Express Dazzling Details in Architecture

Paint Bouquets of Beautiful Blooms

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