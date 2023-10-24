Trick or Treat! Save 15% on All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale

Halloween is on the horizon, and we've conjured up a spell to give you 15% off all of My Modern Met Academy‘s online art classes. Between now and October 31, you can receive the discount by entering the code halloween15 at checkout. Take advantage of the week-long sale to help expand your creative skills or pick up a new craft.

Whether you want to learn to draw, are interested in exploring new painting techniques, or want to take your embroidery to new heights, we have something for you. Each class is taught by a knowledgeable artist who loves sharing their passion. They'll bring you inside their world and take you step by step through the entire creation process. Along the way, you'll learn the tips, tricks, and techniques necessary to create your own artwork and feel confident enough to take these lessons into future projects.

So what are you waiting for? There's no time to be scared. Take advantage of this special opportunity to learn something new and keep your creativity flowing. Once you are enrolled, you can stop and start the course anytime you'd like. And, you can watch the lessons over and over again and even comment on videos to get clarification.

Remember, to take advantage of the sale, simply enter the code halloween15 at checkout. The discount is not cumulative and is not available for gift certificates or bundles.

To celebrate Halloween, we're offering 15% off all our online art classes until October 31.

Here's a sneak peek at what you can learn.

Mixed-media art techniques

How to use watercolor paint in embroidery

Professional pet photography

Abstract painting techniques

How to crochet

How to transform flowers into works of art

