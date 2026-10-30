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Trick or Treat! Save 15% on All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale

By Jessica Stewart on October 30, 2026

Halloween Sale for My Modern Met Academy

Halloween is on the horizon, and we’ve conjured up a spell to give you 15% off all of My Modern Met Academy’s online art classes. Until October 31, enter code halloween15 at checkout to get the discount. Take advantage of the flash sale to help expand your creative skills or pick up a new craft.

Whether you want to learn to drawexplore new painting techniques, or take your embroidery to new heights, we have something for you. Each class is taught by a knowledgeable artist who loves sharing their passion. They’ll bring you inside their world and take you step by step through the entire creation process. Along the way, you’ll learn the tips, tricks, and techniques you need to create your own artwork and feel confident taking these lessons into future projects.

So what are you waiting for? There’s no time to be scared. This is your opportunity to learn something new and keep your creativity flowing! Best of all, you can do it at your own pace. Once you’re enrolled in a class, you can start and stop the course anytime and rewatch lessons when you need a refresher.

To take advantage of the sale, enter the code halloween15 at checkout. (The discount is not cumulative.)

To celebrate Halloween, we’re offering 15% off all our online art classes until October 31. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can learn.

 

Mixed-Media Art Techniques

 

How to Use Watercolor Paint in Embroidery

 

Professional Pet Photography

 

Abstract Painting Approaches

 

How to Crochet

 

How to Transform Flowers Into Works of Art

 

Cut and Create Stencil Art

 

Make the Most of Colored Pencils

 

Explore Mixed-Media Portraiture 

 

Express Dazzling Details in Architecture 

 

Paint Bouquets of Beautiful Blooms

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

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Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
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