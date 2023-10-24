Home / Classes / Academy

Trick or Treat! Save 15% on All Art Classes With My Modern Met Academy’s Halloween Sale

By Jessica Stewart on October 24, 2023
Halloween Art Class Sale

Halloween is on the horizon, and we've conjured up a spell to give you 15% off all of My Modern Met Academy‘s online art classes. Between now and October 31, you can receive the discount by entering the code halloween15 at checkout. Take advantage of the week-long sale to help expand your creative skills or pick up a new craft.

Whether you want to learn to draw, are interested in exploring new painting techniques, or want to take your embroidery to new heights, we have something for you. Each class is taught by a knowledgeable artist who loves sharing their passion. They'll bring you inside their world and take you step by step through the entire creation process. Along the way, you'll learn the tips, tricks, and techniques necessary to create your own artwork and feel confident enough to take these lessons into future projects.

So what are you waiting for? There's no time to be scared. Take advantage of this special opportunity to learn something new and keep your creativity flowing. Once you are enrolled, you can stop and start the course anytime you'd like. And, you can watch the lessons over and over again and even comment on videos to get clarification.

Remember, to take advantage of the sale, simply enter the code halloween15 at checkout. The discount is not cumulative and is not available for gift certificates or bundles.

To celebrate Halloween, we're offering 15% off all our online art classes until October 31.

Here's a sneak peek at what you can learn.

 

Mixed-media art techniques

 

How to use watercolor paint in embroidery

 

Professional pet photography

 

Abstract painting techniques

 

How to crochet

 

How to transform flowers into works of art

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

5 Flowers That Are Perfect for Pressing This Autumn

Discover Why People Love These Online Art Classes

9 Expert Tips on How to Successfully Work With Acrylic Paint

Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes
Discover Why People Love These Online Art Classes
Discover the Four Essentials You’ll Need To Start Drawing Today
5 Flowers That Are Perfect for Pressing This Autumn

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Celebrate Labor Day With 15% Off My Modern Met Academy’s Online Creative Classes
Head Back to School With a Bundle of Painting and Drawing Classes for a Special Price
With These 6 Expert Embroidery Tips You’ll Be Stitching in No Time
9 Expert Tips on How to Successfully Work With Acrylic Paint
Get Inspired by Cool Summer Crochet Projects and Join This Online Class to Start Creating Today
10 Architectural Drawing Tips From a Professional Artist

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.