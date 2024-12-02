Save Big on Cyber Monday: Take 25% Off All Online Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. That’s right—the holidays are less than a month away! If you are feeling the tug to get your shopping done, now is the perfect time. Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is having a special sale to celebrate Cyber Monday. We're continuing the fun from Black Friday, so from now until December 4 at 6:59 pm ET, save 25% on all of our creative classes when you use the code cybermonday2024 at checkout.

Finish the year with some cozy crafts. One of our classes will show you how to combine photography and embroidery into one alluring image. Titled Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, instructor Floor Giebels teaches you how to take your embroidery to new heights using printed fabrics. You'll learn how to embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project that would make a special gift.

Another class is a drawing course that is geared towards sketching newbies. Called Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, instructor Margherita Cole will share the fundamentals of drawing that will make you feel comfortable enough to pick up a pencil. Not only will she go over basic materials, how to break subjects down into geometric shapes, and basic strokes, she'll also take you step by step through three drawing projects. Once you get the hang of these basics, you'll be filling up your sketchbook in no time.

Or, if you want to pick up a paintbrush, why not dip into the world of watercolor with our Introduction to Watercolor Painting? Taught by talented botanical artist Victoria Beyer, you'll learn all the necessary techniques to get started. And along the way, you'll learn about mixing colors and create two watercolor paintings.

Scroll down to get a peek into more of the classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Don’t forget to use the code cybermonday2024 to save 25% on your entire order. Our classes are the gift that keep on giving; once you’ve purchased a class, you can view it as often and as many times as you'd like. They also make great gifts for others. You can do so by clicking the gifting button at checkout or purchasing a gift certificate.

