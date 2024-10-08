Home / Classes / Academy

Gift Creativity With These Online Art Classes

By Jessica Stewart on October 8, 2024

Gift an Online Art Class

Looking for the perfect gift for the aspiring creative in your life? Why not consider an online art class from My Modern Met Academy? It's easier than ever to gift one of our painting, drawing, photography, or crafting classes. All you need to do is click the box at checkout indicating that the course is a gift and let us take care of the rest.

During the process, you'll even be able to write a personalized message to the person receiving the gift. Then, they'll receive an email letting them know about the creative gift that they've received. To access the course, they just need to click the link in the email to create an account and voila, the class will appear on their student dashboard. From there, they can dive in and start learning.

If you want to gift a course but don't want the recipient to receive their surprise right away, you can still do that by purchasing our gift certificates. After purchase, we'll email you a certificate that you can print or forward to the recipient. From there, they'd simply go through the regular checkout process and enter a unique code to redeem their gift.

With two ways to gift creativity, it's easier than ever to provide a memorable and thoughtful gift for anyone who is artsy. Aren't sure where to start? Scroll down for some course suggestions for artists of all levels.

My Modern Met Academy makes it easier than ever to gift classes by simply checking a box at checkout.

Gifting an online art class

Here are some creative course suggestions that make exceptional gifts.

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

A great class for beginners, Drawing 101 teaches the fundamentals of drawing and gives anyone the confidence to sketch any subject they'd like.

 

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Dive into the world of watercolor painting in this beginner-level class. Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing and create two watercolor paintings—a landscape and a still life.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

This class is the perfect treat for nature lovers. In it, you'll learn how to press a variety of flowers and transform them into stunning, one-of-a-kind botanical art.

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

Are you looking for new painting techniques to elevate your art to a new level? In this intermediate-level class, mixed-media artist Dimitra Milan will show you step by step how to create a canvas in what she calls “abstract realism.”

 

Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy

Want to further your drawing skills? Learn how to create highly realistic portrait drawings using pencil and charcoal from artist Matheus Macedo.

 

Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics

Push your embroidery to new heights by using printed fabrics. In this course, you'll learn how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project.

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
