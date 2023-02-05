Man Drops a GroPro off a Pier and Captures the Aquatic Creatures Who Swim By

One man decided he wanted to see what lurked below the water at the end of Navarre Pier, the longest pier in the Gulf of Mexico. He encouraged some action with live bait, but what ultimately happened was something he did not expect.

At first, all was calm with mullet fish, snappers, and pinfish towards the beginning of the pier. The creatures swam around, not caring much for the camera. Then, the device was dropped down toward the middle of the pier. Surprisingly, as the cameraman points out, there weren’t nearly as many fish as there were closer to the shore. But all of a sudden appeared a beautiful green sea turtle, barely peaking its head in front of the camera.

The sea turtle swims away at first, uninterested in the curious recording device. Quickly, though, it turns back to swim toward the camera. Adorably, there’s a short moment where the turtle’s face is directly in front of the lens. Then, the YouTuber notes that he’s not sure if the turtle decided to start biting the GoPro case since the aquatic creature swam right behind the camera.

Later on, the man drops the camera down at the end of the pier. It's at 30 feet below that things start to get interesting. Mangrove and snappers dash back and forth, and a pufferfish even joins the school. But then, the YouTuber throws in some bait.

A feeding frenzy begins and catches the attention of a much larger group of fish. Other kinds of fish, like minnows, join the chaotic gorge; they all seem to get a bite or two in. Soon enough, the scene captures a much larger creature's attention: a dolphin.

The intelligent animal slyly swims past, but eventually makes its way back to the activity. While all the smaller fish are rampant and swimming around, the dolphin breezes past. In one fell swoop, the bulbous-headed mammal tore the bait off the line and swam away with the fought-over feast.

Scroll below to watch the exciting aquatic feeding frenzy in action, as well as what it all looked like from the surface.

Ace Underwater: Youtube

h/t: [PetaPixel]

