Home / Animals

Man Drops a GroPro off a Pier and Captures the Aquatic Creatures Who Swim By

By Madyson DeJausserand on February 5, 2023
dolphin and other fish appear on gopro footage

One man decided he wanted to see what lurked below the water at the end of Navarre Pier, the longest pier in the Gulf of Mexico. He encouraged some action with live bait, but what ultimately happened was something he did not expect.

At first, all was calm with mullet fish, snappers, and pinfish towards the beginning of the pier. The creatures swam around, not caring much for the camera. Then, the device was dropped down toward the middle of the pier. Surprisingly, as the cameraman points out, there weren’t nearly as many fish as there were closer to the shore. But all of a sudden appeared a beautiful green sea turtle, barely peaking its head in front of the camera.

The sea turtle swims away at first, uninterested in the curious recording device. Quickly, though, it turns back to swim toward the camera. Adorably, there’s a short moment where the turtle’s face is directly in front of the lens. Then, the YouTuber notes that he’s not sure if the turtle decided to start biting the GoPro case since the aquatic creature swam right behind the camera.

Later on, the man drops the camera down at the end of the pier. It's at 30 feet below that things start to get interesting. Mangrove and snappers dash back and forth, and a pufferfish even joins the school. But then, the YouTuber throws in some bait.

A feeding frenzy begins and catches the attention of a much larger group of fish. Other kinds of fish, like minnows, join the chaotic gorge; they all seem to get a bite or two in. Soon enough, the scene captures a much larger creature's attention: a dolphin.

The intelligent animal slyly swims past, but eventually makes its way back to the activity. While all the smaller fish are rampant and swimming around, the dolphin breezes past. In one fell swoop, the bulbous-headed mammal tore the bait off the line and swam away with the fought-over feast.

Scroll below to watch the exciting aquatic feeding frenzy in action, as well as what it all looked like from the surface.

One man decided he wanted to uncover what lurked below the water at the end of the longest pier in the Gulf of Mexico. He encouraged some action with live bait, but what ultimately happened was something he did not expect.

Ace Underwater: Youtube
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Two Guys Free a Sea Turtle From a Fishing Net

Giant Goldfish Weighing Nearly 70 Pounds Is a Good Reminder to Not Release Your Pets

This Rainbow Fish Is Born Female and Becomes Male As It Ages

Scientists Uncover Key Gene of the Immortal Jellyfish That Makes Them Immortal

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monster Toad the Size of a Newborn Baby Is Found in Australia
Good Samaritan Rescues a Hedgehog Stuck in the Mud and Gives It a Shower
YouTuber MrBeast Helps Cure 1,000 People’s Blindness
Watch How Colorful Japanese Manhole Covers Are Made on This Short Documentary
Quick-Thinking Man Helps a Koala Cross a Busy Highway in Australia
Man Spends $23,000 on a Lifelike Wolf Costume to “No Longer Feel Human”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mesmerizing Stop-Motion Video Uses 12,000 Leaves To Explore Shapes and Colors of Foliage
Webcam Captures Bald Eagle Delivering Two Eggs in Southern California
This Husband Calling Contest Is Real and It’s as Hilarious as You Would Think
Study Says Pets May Protect Your Brain’s Cognitive Processing as You Age
Man Remarkably Takes Picture of Himself Every Single Day for 15 Years
Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Whale Watching Boat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.