Home / News

RIP Dame Olivia Newton-John: Celebrating the Musical Star of ‘Grease’

By Margherita Cole on August 10, 2022
Olivia Newton-John Passes Away from Breast Cancer

Photo: s_bukley/DepositPhotos

The world lost a beloved music legend this week. On Monday, August 8, 2022, Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away at her home in Southern California at the age of 73. Famous for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 musical Grease, the four-time Grammy winner had been battling breast cancer for 30 years since her initial diagnosis in the 1990s.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband, John Easterling wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

In spite of her condition, Newton-John continued to live her life to the fullest, spreading positivity wherever she went. In 2017, she revealed that her cancer had metastasized to her spine, but even that didn't slow her down completely. Before her daughter's wedding last year, she said, “I'm so lucky to be doing all of these things. I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed.”

Born in Cambridge, England in 1948, Newton-John's family moved to Australia when she was 5 years old. There, her musical talent was quickly noticed and she performed on local TV shows. Eventually, she moved back to the UK, finding success in her two albums, If Not For You and Olivia, and earning her first Grammy for the 1973 song, “Let Me Be There.” One year later, she won two more Grammys for her hit, “I Honestly Love You.”

In 1978, Newton-John found her first big acting role in the musical Grease. Despite her little acting experience, she shined on screen alongside American actor John Travolta; together, they sang the iconic duets “You're the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.” After Grease, she went on to star in the movie Xanadu and continued to create music, exploring different genres in the process. Her most successful album, Physical was released in 1981.

Over the course of her career, Newton-John sold 100 million records and won four Grammy Awards. Not only was she a musical sensation that will live on through her many songs, but she was also a warm person that spent years advocating for cancer patients. Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, famous for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 film Grease, passed away from breast cancer at the age of 73.

Photo of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

Photo: s_bukley/DepositPhotos

Olivia Newton-John Passes Away from Breast Cancer

Photo: jacklondon/DepositPhotos

Watch Newton-John and her co-star John Travolta perform the iconic song “You're the One That I Want” from Grease. 

h/t: [People, CNN]

Related Articles:

RIP Nichelle Nichols: Celebrating the Activist and Actress Who Played Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek’

RIP Rosmarie Trapp: Paying Tribute to Real-Life Member of Singing Family From ‘The Sound of Music’

RIP Betty White: Paying Tribute to the Comedic Genius of the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Actor

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Nichelle Nichols: Celebrating the Activist and Actress Who Played Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek’
Johnny Depp Debuts His First Art Collection, Makes $3.6 Million “Almost Immediately”
New Poll Finds Most Americans Support NASA’s $10B Investment in James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope Just Proved it Can Find Signs of Life on Other Planets
69 Experts Agree Climate Change and Political Conflicts Are Top Threats to Global Food Security
UK Cinema Offers Free Entry To Red-Haired People To Cool Off Indoors Amid National Heat Wave

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Facility Will Be Up for Adoption
Explorers Have Discovered the World’s Deepest Shipwreck 22,621 Feet Under the Sea
Here Are 17 Companies Stepping Up To Help Women Access Reproductive Healthcare
Powerful Signs Protesting the Overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court
Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Speaks Passionately About Impact of Roe v. Wade Overturn
UK’s Renting Reform Bill Will Make It Easier for Tenants To Have Pets in Private Housing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]