Home / Architecture

Architects Unveil a Massive Plan for Chinese City That’s Dedicated To Science and Tech

By Samantha Pires on March 28, 2021
OMA’s Chengdu Future City Is a Masterplan Designed Around Science and Technology

Architecture firm OMA, in collaboration with gmp architeckten, was announced as the winner of a masterplan competition for Chengdu Future City. It will be located in China's Sichuan province, and the new car-free development will act as a massive innovation district for the advancement of science and technology.

Planned for an area of nearly five million square feet, Chengdu Future City will include new amenities for multiple universities, laboratories, and offices. Also included are residential areas, dormitories, markets, and shared public space to make the development completely self-sufficient. All of these functions are designed to uniquely fit in with the hilly natural landscape both in function and in design aesthetic.

OMA’s Chengdu Future City Is a Masterplan Designed Around Science and Technology

OMA partner Chris van Dujin led the design process and explains that this proposal is radically different from other city plans,  from the way people travel to the architecture included in the new city. ”With this project,” he says, “we hope to provide an alternative to the typical masterplan, which is based on the traditional car-oriented road network. We intend to create a design rooted in the geography of the site. We hope that connection between architecture and landscape will result in a dynamic environment for education that will inspire innovative ideas.”

The inspiration for all of these modern forms came from a traditional background. The firms used the scale and logic of the Lin Pan villages of Chengdu to create six clusters. These rural villages used irrigation systems to sustain their farming in small lots. In Chengdu Future City, similar developments of six individual “clusters” are each designed in a specific architectural style that is formed based on the buildings’ functions and their relationship with the entire masterplan and the local water systems. These clusters and their unique architectural styles include clusters of residential, university, laboratory, market, public, and government spaces.

“All the clusters will be car-free, with a scale to ensure that all places within can be reached within ten minutes,” explains Duijn. “They will be connected with the train station and surrounding urban developments through a smart mobility network for automated vehicles. Defined by clusters integrating architecture and landscape, the masterplan will result in a dynamic environment that will inspire innovative ideas.”

Architecture firm OMA has designed an expansive masterplan for Chengdu Future City that is centered around science and technology industries.

OMA’s Chengdu Future City Is a Masterplan Designed Around Science and Technology

Six “clusters” are designed with their own specific architectural style based on the buildings’ functions and their relationship to the masterplan.

OMA’s Chengdu Future City Is a Masterplan Designed Around Science and TechnologyOMA’s Chengdu Future City Is a Masterplan Designed Around Science and Technology

OMA: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
gmp architekten: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

All images via OMA and gmp architekten.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a New Science and Technology Museum in Shenzhen

Architects Design Whimsical “Tree House” Resort in Hangzhou, China

This Wave-Shaped Art Museum in China Is Covered With 13,000 Aluminum “Scales”

Photographer Chronicles the Alluring Abstract Beauty of the National Museum of Qatar

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton Store in Japan is Now Covered in a Shimmering Sea-Inspired Exterior
Architects Design a Futuristic Rotating Hotel That Will Float on the Persian Gulf
Zaha Hadid Architects’ Stunning New Civic Art Center Is Now Under Construction in China
Architects Transform a Frank Lloyd Wright-Style Villa Into a Chic Tokyo Hotel
5 Awe-Inspiring Gothic Cathedrals That Celebrate the Flamboyant Architectural Style
Futuristic ‘Blackbird Cabin’ Concept Is Folded Like Architectural Origami

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Foster + Partners Is Designing a New Airport Inspired by the Sand Dunes in Saudi Arabia
The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright: 10 Historic Buildings by the Legendary American Architect
This Unique Hokkaido Retreat Was Designed Using an Algorithm
Foster + Partners Has Designed an Idyllic Circular Resort Lassoing the Red Sea
15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
Architects Design Whimsical “Tree House” Resort in Hangzhou, China

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.