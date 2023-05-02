TikTok Star Finds $5,000 Designer Dress for $50, Offers To Give It Away to a Bride in Need

You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. For many, it’s the thrill of the hunt that entices them; perhaps, in a magical moment, you'll find something that’s worth much more than its price tag. This exact thing happened to TikTok star Ophelia Nichols. The 41-year-old influencer shared that she found a wedding dress for $50 when its original tag read $4,819.

In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram, Nichols—who also goes by the name Mama Tot—held up a wedding dress and explained its significance. The gown is by designer Romona Keveža, whose current bridal collection starts at over $3,000 per gown. Nichols was incredulous that the designer’s dress was selling for only $50 and let the store clerk know. Still, the employee let the $50 steal stay and Nichols purchased it.

Nichols is already married, however, and stated that she’d like to give the dress to one of her 12 million social media followers who needs it.

“I cried when I put this dress in my truck because I would have given anything to have this years ago when I got married,” she explained in the video, “and I know that it would mean something to one of you. Sure, I could get it cleaned and sell it on eBay for whatever, but no, I want somebody else to have this experience that I didn't get a chance to have.”

Nichols then tried on the dress, which is a strapless mermaid-style gown sans any embellishments like beading or lace. Instead, its focus is on high-quality fabric and silhouette. “This is stunning. This would have been the dress I would have gotten married in. I'm speechless,” she declared.

Rather than vying to get the gorgeous gown, Nichol’s followers—whom she calls her Tater Tots—encouraged her to keep the dress for herself. Many suggested that she could wear it to eventually renew her vows with her husband Derick, also known as Papa Tot. “No, no, I want someone else to enjoy this beautiful gown that maybe wouldn't have the opportunity to,” she wrote in response to one commenter.

Nichols has the name Mama Tot because she acts as a motherly figure towards her social media fans, discussing difficult life experiences and offering comforting words. With this dress and eventual giveaway—although there is no more news on it, at the time of writing—she is living up to her moniker.

