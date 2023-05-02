Home / Inspiring

TikTok Star Finds $5,000 Designer Dress for $50, Offers To Give It Away to a Bride in Need

By Sara Barnes on May 2, 2023
Ophelia Nichols Thrifted Wedding Dress

Photo: Screenshots from Instagram

You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. For many, it’s the thrill of the hunt that entices them; perhaps, in a magical moment, you'll find something that’s worth much more than its price tag. This exact thing happened to TikTok star Ophelia Nichols. The 41-year-old influencer shared that she found a wedding dress for $50 when its original tag read $4,819.

In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram, Nichols—who also goes by the name Mama Tot—held up a wedding dress and explained its significance. The gown is by designer Romona Keveža, whose current bridal collection starts at over $3,000 per gown. Nichols was incredulous that the designer’s dress was selling for only $50 and let the store clerk know. Still, the employee let the $50 steal stay and Nichols purchased it.

Nichols is already married, however, and stated that she’d like to give the dress to one of her 12 million social media followers who needs it.

“I cried when I put this dress in my truck because I would have given anything to have this years ago when I got married,” she explained in the video, “and I know that it would mean something to one of you. Sure, I could get it cleaned and sell it on eBay for whatever, but no, I want somebody else to have this experience that I didn't get a chance to have.”

Nichols then tried on the dress, which is a strapless mermaid-style gown sans any embellishments like beading or lace. Instead, its focus is on high-quality fabric and silhouette. “This is stunning. This would have been the dress I would have gotten married in. I'm speechless,” she declared.

Rather than vying to get the gorgeous gown, Nichol’s followers—whom she calls her Tater Tots—encouraged her to keep the dress for herself. Many suggested that she could wear it to eventually renew her vows with her husband Derick, also known as Papa Tot. “No, no, I want someone else to enjoy this beautiful gown that maybe wouldn't have the opportunity to,” she wrote in response to one commenter.

Nichols has the name Mama Tot because she acts as a motherly figure towards her social media fans, discussing difficult life experiences and offering comforting words. With this dress and eventual giveaway—although there is no more news on it, at the time of writing—she is living up to her moniker.

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols found a wedding dress for $50 when its original tag read $4,819.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoelover99🦋 (@ophelianichols)

The gown is by designer Romona Keveža, and Nichols doesn't intend to keep it for herself—she's going to give it away to one of her millions of followers who needs it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoelover99🦋 (@ophelianichols)

“Sure, I could get it cleaned and sell it on eBay for whatever, but no, I want somebody else to have this experience that I didn't get a chance to have.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoelover99🦋 (@ophelianichols)

Ophelia Nichols: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Bride Gives $3,000 Wedding Dress Away, Then Starts a Nonprofit

Bridal Consultant Matches Disney Princesses With Their Ideal Wedding Dress

Bride Will Be the 11th Woman in Her Family to Wear 120-Year-Old Heirloom Wedding Dress

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

13-Year-Old Heroically Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out, Saves Classmates’ Lives
High School Senior Graduates Early and Receives Admission to 180 Colleges and Over $9M in Scholarships
Taiwan Has Tilted Mailboxes as a Reminder of Its Resilience and Hope
Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Leaves Renowned Pianist Speechless With Her Amazing Performance
Woman With 5-Foot Afro Sets Guinness World Record for the Third Time
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Getting Bullied for Dyslexia Receives Inspiring Advice From Henry Winkler

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

People Are Searching for 4-Year-Old’s Lost Teddy Bear That Has Last Recording of Her Mom
Woman Reunites With Birth Mother 34 Years After Being Given Up For Adoption
Drew Barrymore Is Being Praised For Interview With Brooke Shields About Childhood Fame and #MeToo
Dad Sheds 79 Pounds To Become an Organ Donor for His Teenage Son
Over 100 Golden Retrievers Will Honor Boston Marathon’s Official Dog, Spencer, Day Before Race
Rob Lowe Surprises Son With 5-Year Sobriety Chip in a Sweet Moment on Live Television

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.