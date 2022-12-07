Home / Gift Guide

20 Thoughtful Gifts for Artists Who Draw

By Margherita Cole on December 7, 2022
Gifts for Artists Who Draw

If you're shopping for an artist in your life, then you may be searching for some creative ideas. Well, before you start adding things to your cart, it's important to consider what medium they specialize in. If they're an artist who draws, such as an illustrator, designer, or cartoonist, then you may want to look at things from their perspective. Fortunately, we've picked out 20 thoughtful gifts that are ideal for anyone who loves to sketch traditionally or digitally.

Sketching supplies like high-quality pencils, or a set of Procreate brushes, are just two ways to make an artist excited to start a new project. Similarly, you can enhance their studio by choosing a useful accessory, such as a bamboo stand to hold their drawing tablet or a dimmable LED light box for tracing drawings.

If the person you're shopping for is all stocked up on utensils, however, then consider treating them to a book that celebrates other great draftspeople from art history. Picasso and the Art of Drawing, for example, showcases some of the Spanish artist's best sketches. Additionally, an art print, such as one featuring a drawing by MC Escher, will look beautiful whether it's displayed over their desk or in the home.

Scroll down to see our entire selection of gifts for artists who love to draw.

Shopping for someone who loves to draw? We've put together a collection of thoughtful gifts they're sure to love.

Drawing Supplies

 

Blackwing Pearl Pencils (Set of 12)

Blackwing Pencils

Blackwing | $27

 

Caran d'Ache Colored Pencil Set (Set of 12)

 

Sakura Micron Pigma Fineliner Pens (Set of 6, assorted nib sizes)

Micron Pigma Pens

Sakura | $10.97

 

Small Moleskine Hardcover Sketchbook

Moleskine Sketchbook

Moleskine | $22.95

 

Copic Markers (Set of 72)

Copic Markers

Copic | $421.20

 

Digital Art Supplies

 

Procreate Vintage Comic Book Brush Set

 

Layer Rejection Drawing Glove

Drawing Glove

GUUGEI | $9.99

 

Bamboo Tablet Holder

Bamboo Tablet Stand

ELETIUO | $59.99

 

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 

Ipad Pro

Apple | $799.99+

 

Drawing Accessories

 

Water-Resistant Pen and Pencil Pouch

Kipling Pencil Case

Kipling | $20.40+

 

Art Portfolio

Art Portfolio

Itoya | $13.07

 

Durable Totebag 

Totebag for Drawing

Fjällräven | $97.30

 

Dimmable LED Light Box (18″ x 23 1/2″)

Light Box

Daylight | $309.99

 

Drawing Books

 

Picasso and the Art of Drawing

 

Successful Drawing

Successful Drawing

Andrew Loomis | $37.15

 

Botanical Sketchbooks from Leonardo da Vinci to John Muir

 

Drawing Prints

 

MC Escher Framed Art Print

MC Escher Art Print

ArtDirect | $44.99

 

Gustav Klimt Drawing Print

Klimt Drawing Print

elizabella | $14.45+

 

Online Classes

 

Architecture Drawing Class

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil via My Modern Met Academy: Master the art of architectural illustration with this course by Demi Lang. She'll take you step-by-step through her incredible process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

 

Portrait Drawing Class My Modern Met

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You Like via My Modern Met Academy: Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people. Illustrator Melissa De Nobrega teaches this portrait drawing course that breaks down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

 

Related Articles:

17 Best Drawing Pencils for Professionals and Beginners Who Love to Sketch

17 Cute Pencil Pouches To Store Your Drawing Supplies

Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing With Art Ideas for Drawing, Painting, and Beyond

