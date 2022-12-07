20 Thoughtful Gifts for Artists Who Draw

If you're shopping for an artist in your life, then you may be searching for some creative ideas. Well, before you start adding things to your cart, it's important to consider what medium they specialize in. If they're an artist who draws, such as an illustrator, designer, or cartoonist, then you may want to look at things from their perspective. Fortunately, we've picked out 20 thoughtful gifts that are ideal for anyone who loves to sketch traditionally or digitally.

Sketching supplies like high-quality pencils, or a set of Procreate brushes, are just two ways to make an artist excited to start a new project. Similarly, you can enhance their studio by choosing a useful accessory, such as a bamboo stand to hold their drawing tablet or a dimmable LED light box for tracing drawings.

If the person you're shopping for is all stocked up on utensils, however, then consider treating them to a book that celebrates other great draftspeople from art history. Picasso and the Art of Drawing, for example, showcases some of the Spanish artist's best sketches. Additionally, an art print, such as one featuring a drawing by MC Escher, will look beautiful whether it's displayed over their desk or in the home.

Scroll down to see our entire selection of gifts for artists who love to draw.

Drawing Supplies

Blackwing Pearl Pencils (Set of 12)

Caran d'Ache Colored Pencil Set (Set of 12)

Sakura Micron Pigma Fineliner Pens (Set of 6, assorted nib sizes)

Small Moleskine Hardcover Sketchbook

Copic Markers (Set of 72)

Digital Art Supplies

Procreate Vintage Comic Book Brush Set

Layer Rejection Drawing Glove

Bamboo Tablet Holder

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

Drawing Accessories

Water-Resistant Pen and Pencil Pouch

Art Portfolio

Durable Totebag

Dimmable LED Light Box (18″ x 23 1/2″)

Drawing Books

Picasso and the Art of Drawing

Successful Drawing

Botanical Sketchbooks from Leonardo da Vinci to John Muir

Drawing Prints

MC Escher Framed Art Print

Gustav Klimt Drawing Print

Online Classes

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil via My Modern Met Academy: Master the art of architectural illustration with this course by Demi Lang. She'll take you step-by-step through her incredible process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You Like via My Modern Met Academy: Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people. Illustrator Melissa De Nobrega teaches this portrait drawing course that breaks down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

