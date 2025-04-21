Home / Animals

Photographer Travels 900 Miles To Capture Unusual Orange Snowy Owl

By Jessica Stewart on April 21, 2025

Orange snowy owl perched on a telephone pole

In January, when wildlife photographer Julie Maggert heard about an orange-tinted snowy owl near Lake Huron, she knew she had to see it for herself. And in early February, after driving 900 miles over four days and spending nearly 29 hours sitting and waiting, she was rewarded handsomely with the images that she was looking for.

Though Maggert spotted the owl several times, she wasn't able to get the clean shot that she was after. Determined to meet the owl one more time before other obligations would tie her up for several weeks, she and her husband made one last trip and spent the day waiting to make the photograph happen.

“There she was, on a pole. They usually get on poles overseeing fields for mice, voles, and other prey. I parked and shut my truck off to not disturb her,” she tells My Modern Met. “She was on a less than attractive utility pole with a bunch of lines running through it. My dream shots of this snowy diminished as fast as it came on.

“She finally flew off that pole onto a more ‘clean' pole, and once again, all this time and hard work paid off. I got the shots of her I had been envisioning. It is always a bittersweet moment when your hard work and planning pays off. Now, it's time to focus on a different photography goal. What a dream come true to finally capture this uniquely rare snowy owl in all her beauty.”

Maggert's photographs of “Creamsicle,” as she calls the owl, have been making the rounds online. They've even earned her publication in The New York Times, as people try to understand the reason behind the owl's unusual coloration. Just how rare is it?  Denver Holt, director of the Owl Research Institute, said that the organization had “never seen any plumage aberration, or anything like what is in the photos of the owl” in its 35 years of study.

While some have speculated that the snowy owl may have been hit with de-icing fluid at an airport, which has a similar tint, others believe that it could be a genetic aberration. But without further testing of its feathers, there is no way to know for certain.

For Maggert, no matter what the case, Creamsicle’s portrait remains a once-in-a-lifetime photograph. And she hopes that, for others, the images serve as a reminder of the power of persistence and the willingness to be patient with wildlife.

Wildlife photographer Julie Maggert drove 900 miles over 4 days to get incredible shots of an unusual orange snowy owl near Lake Huron.

Orange snowy owl flying

Julie Maggert: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Julie Maggert.

Related Articles:

Extremely Rare All-White Orca Captured on Film in Hokkaido

Photographer Gets Rare Glimpse of British Columbia’s Spirit Bears

Watch a Kindhearted Man Rescue an Injured Owl That Was Stuck in Barbed Wire

Exceptionally Rare All-Black Penguin Caught on Camera by Wildlife Photographer

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Elusive Deep-Sea Colossal Squid Captured On Video For the First Time—And It’s a Baby!
Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free
Baby Lambs Sit in Pouches Carried by Donkeys Along Ancient Paths for Seasonal Grazing
Watch How Zoo Elephants Protect Their Herd During a Recent Earthquake in Southern California
Why This Photographer Dedicates Her Practice to the Quiet Strength of Horses [Interview]
18th-Century Portuguese Library Has Bats That Protect the Priceless Books Housed Inside

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Exceptional Fossil Discovery May Offer Evidence of the Oldest Known Modern Bird
Dolphins Seen Welcoming Stranded NASA Astronauts at Splashdown Return to Earth
Ocean Census Announces the Discovery of Over 800 New Marine Species
A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Extremely Rare All-White Orca Captured on Film in Hokkaido
Researchers Capture Drone Footage of Narwhals Playing and Hunting With Help of Their Tusks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.