Photographer Captures a Lion Cub in a Food Coma After Overindulging in a Giant Feast

By Sara Barnes on March 12, 2026

Lion Cub on Back After Eating, Photographed by Johan Botha

We often think of the animal world as cutthroat, harsh, and generally unforgiving. But, of course, there’s more to it than that. Photographers have long shown the softer side of the creature kingdom—one that is humorous and even sweet. In doing so, our perceptions change, and we get a fuller picture of our world. Photographer Johan J Botha has encapsulated this idea in one endearing image of a lion cub lying on the ground after a big meal. Looking full and sleepy, the relatable repose could be any of us after a satisfying feast.

Botha shot the photo at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, located on the border between Botswana and South Africa. There, he witnessed a pride of lions on the offensive, known as a lion kill, ensuring they would have a massive meal. “Wildlife photography at a lion kill often presents intense moments of interaction and behavior,” he tells My Modern Met. “This image was captured at a lion kill involving a large pride of nine, including several cubs.”

The group had plenty to eat, and a young lion took full advantage of the bounty. “After overeating, one cub rolled onto its back and briefly met my gaze through the camera lens,” Botha explained. It led to the magical moment in which he captured the image. “Lion cubs will continue feeding for as long as food is available,” he continues, “sometimes to the point of complete exhaustion.”

What we’re seeing is a cub who is so full he could barely move, and Botha was there to capture him in all his gluttonous glory. It was the right place at the right time, resulting in a memorable photo that has captivated people online.

Johan J Botha: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Johan J Botha.

