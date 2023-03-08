Awe-Inspiring Videos Show Powerful Ospreys Diving in Pursuit of Prey

Photographer Mark Smith has an eye for wildlife photography, and, more specifically, bird photography. Birds of prey are his specialty, with osprey taking the starring role in many of his photos and videos. Smith enjoys watching these majestic birds as they dive into the water with the hopes of pulling out a tasty fish.

As a photographer, Smith is inspired by the unbridled determination of these birds. When hunting, ospreys dive down from up to 100 feet in the air and submerge themselves in the water. Their anatomy helps them in their battle for food, as they have spikes called spicules on the underside of their toes. Smith is able to capture everything in stunning detail and has gained quite a following on Instagram for his slow-motion videos of these birds hunting.

“There are a lot of things that are key to capturing osprey hunting,” he tells My Modern Met. “You have to be in the right place and at the right time. You have to be able to read and understand the bird's behavior. You have to have the right camera gear and know how to use it properly.”

Smith clearly has a handle on all of these things. His videos show both the successes and the near misses of these birds of prey. It's fascinating watching and getting a real glimpse at the athleticism of the osprey.

For anyone who is interested in bird photography, Smith also has an excellent YouTube channel where he shares longer videos and gives insights into his creative process.

Photographer Mark Smith is known for his impressive photos and videos of osprey hunting.

His short videos on Instagram are slowed down so that everyone can enjoy the athleticism of these birds of prey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@mark.smith.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@mark.smith.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@mark.smith.photography)

He shows both the successes and the failures of these birds as they hope to scoop up a tasty meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@mark.smith.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Smith (@mark.smith.photography)

Mark Smith: Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mark Smith.

Related Articles :

Split-Second Photo Captures Osprey With Symmetrical Reflection

Stunning Portraits Capture the Power and Beauty of Raptor Birds in Flight

Photographer Captures Small Blackbird Hitching a Ride on an Osprey’s Stick

Amazing Photo of an Osprey in Mid-Hunt Captures Every Moment of Its Incredible Dive