Awe-Inspiring Videos Show Powerful Ospreys Diving in Pursuit of Prey

By Jessica Stewart on March 8, 2023
Osprey with a Fish in Its Talons by Mark Smith

Photographer Mark Smith has an eye for wildlife photography, and, more specifically, bird photography. Birds of prey are his specialty, with osprey taking the starring role in many of his photos and videos. Smith enjoys watching these majestic birds as they dive into the water with the hopes of pulling out a tasty fish.

As a photographer, Smith is inspired by the unbridled determination of these birds. When hunting, ospreys dive down from up to 100 feet in the air and submerge themselves in the water. Their anatomy helps them in their battle for food, as they have spikes called spicules on the underside of their toes. Smith is able to capture everything in stunning detail and has gained quite a following on Instagram for his slow-motion videos of these birds hunting.

“There are a lot of things that are key to capturing osprey hunting,” he tells My Modern Met. “You have to be in the right place and at the right time. You have to be able to read and understand the bird's behavior. You have to have the right camera gear and know how to use it properly.”

Smith clearly has a handle on all of these things. His videos show both the successes and the near misses of these birds of prey. It's fascinating watching and getting a real glimpse at the athleticism of the osprey.

For anyone who is interested in bird photography, Smith also has an excellent YouTube channel where he shares longer videos and gives insights into his creative process.

Photographer Mark Smith is known for his impressive photos and videos of osprey hunting.

Osprey with a Fish in Its Talons by Mark SmithOsprey with a Fish in Its Talons by Mark SmithOsprey Hunting by Mark Smith Photography

His short videos on Instagram are slowed down so that everyone can enjoy the athleticism of these birds of prey.

 

He shows both the successes and the failures of these birds as they hope to scoop up a tasty meal.

 

Mark Smith: Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mark Smith.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
