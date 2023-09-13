Home / Animals / Birds

Woman Uses Hidden Cameras To Get Candid Look at Birds in Her Backyard

By Jessica Stewart on September 13, 2023
Red-breasted nuthatch with nut in its mouth

Red-breasted nuthatch

For years we've been following Lisa, aka Ostdrossel, as she documents the incredible feathered friends who frequent her backyard. The German bird lover, who is based in Michigan, uses several backyard cameras that allow her to get a candid look at the birds. Luckily, she's more than happy to share the results, which show all of the birds and critters that eat and drink in her backyard.

Her most popular setup is her homemade feeder camera fitted with a macro lens inside a weatherproof box. It allows her to see everything from a nuthatch snacking on a nut to young birds molting into their adult feathers. And while her bird images are fascinating, the candid camera also catches some unexpected guests at the feeders.

As anyone who has a birdfeeder knows, birds aren't the only critters interested in nibbling on birdseed. Chipmunks, squirrels, and even groundhogs also get their photos taken as they wander in for a bite to eat. Aside from the still camera, Lisa also has a livestream camera setup near an artificial pond in her yard. Powered by Birdsy, Lisa publishes video clips and occasionally makes the livestream available on her website for all to enjoy.

“The most rewarding part of my backyard cameras is that I get to see what the wildlife is like from up close without bothering it. There is so much happening that we are not aware of, and I often catch myself just bingeing the live streams,” she tells My Modern Met. “And another rewarding aspect is when I see my efforts to improve the habitat in my own yard to accommodate and help wildlife to come to fruition when birds successfully nest and use the plants and surroundings.”

While it's impossible for Lisa to narrow her work down to one favorite photo, she sent over a selection of her most recent favorites. Scroll down to see them, and check out her Instagram and Tumblr for more content.

For years, Lisa, aka Ostdrossel, has been using hidden cameras to get a candid look at birds in her backyard.

Common grackle

Common grackle

Blue jay in the snow on a bird feeder

Blue jay

wet Baltimore oriole at a bird feeder

Baltimore oriole

Male northern cardinal

Male northern cardinal

Mourning dove

Mourning dove

Male house finch

Male house finch

Young orchard oriole molting

Young male orchard oriole molting

Ruby-throated hummingbird at a feeder

Ruby-throated hummingbird

While she captures lots of birds, sometimes unexpected guests also pop by.

Squirrel at a birdfeeder

Squirrel

Chipmunk at a backyard birdfeeder

Chipmunk

Groundhog at a birdfeeder

Groundhog

Thanks to her posts, she allows everyone to enjoy this wonderful wildlife.

Purple finch at a bird feeder

Purple finch

Baltimore oriole

Baltimore oriole

Female Eastern bluebird and juvenile Eastern bluebird

Female Eastern bluebird and juvenile Eastern bluebird

Female Eastern bluebird

Female Eastern bluebird

Juvenile blue jay squawking on a bird feeder

Juvenile blue jay

Adult and juvenile American robins

Adult and juvenile American robins

Male red-winged blackbird

Male red-winged blackbird

Red-headed woodpecker at a bird feeder

Red-headed woodpecker

Tufted titmouse

Tufted titmouse

Ostdrossel: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Tumblr

© Ostdrossel, all rights reserved. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ostdrossel.

