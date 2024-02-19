Home / Animals / Birds

Smart Raven Figures Out How To Use a Stick as a Tool To Retrieve Food Trapped in a Tube

By Regina Sienra on February 19, 2024

Ornithologists and bird lovers all know that crows, ravens, and other members of the corvid family are extremely intelligent. Not only do they possess sensory consciousness, meaning they cultivate an awareness of the present and immediate past through observed events, but they also understand the concept of zero. As it turns out, these creatures flip the script on the term “bird brain.” Recently, one raven named Gosha has been making the rounds online for his ability to solve a puzzle by utilizing an ordinary stick.

In the clip, Alexander's hand can be seen inserting some treats in a clear tube. Much to the crow's annoyance, the food seems to be just out of reach. Gosha then accepts a little help, and jumps on his human's gloved hand. Using his beak, the bird unloads a white stick, which falls to the ground due to its weight. But the crow is not going to give up.

The bird quickly flies down to recover the stick. At first, he grabs the prop from an end, but quickly realizes it's too heavy to carry. In a unique display of intelligence, the crow chooses to pick it up from the middle this time, allowing him to continue with the mission. Gosha then expertly inserts the stick into the clear tube without missing a beat, and voilà! The treats have been freed, and Alexander's clever little feathered friend wastes no time to promptly eat them. As he is hurriedly feasting on his reward, his human gives him a congratulatory scratch.

As amazing as this feat is, it's just one of many things that ravens and crows can do. The New Caledonian crow has been observed making hooks and other tools out of sticks to reach food. This species even knows how to handle them for optimal use. “New Caledonian crows are gifted tool users,” Dr. James St Clair, who conducted a study on these birds at the University of St. Andrews, told The Guardian. “The highly dexterous behavior we observe in adult birds is the outcome of complex interactions between genetic predispositions and lifelong individual and social learning—a process that we don’t yet fully understand.”

Meet Gosha the beautiful black raven.

This smart bird and his human Alexander are incredibly close pals who have a lot of fun together.

In addition to random playtime, Gosha's intelligence has allowed Alexander to train the raven and even teach him some tricks.

Watch how the smart raven uses a stick as a tool to get food that's trapped in a tube.

Raven Gosh and Alexander: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Study Finds That 4-Month-Old Ravens Are as Intelligent as Adult Apes

Crow Nudges Hedgehog Standing in Middle of the Road to Bring It to Safety

Sweden Is Using Clever Crows To Clean Up Litter Around the City

Crows Appear To Have a Form of Intelligence Thought To Be Reserved for Humans

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thrilling Video Shows a Skier Going down One of the Steepest Descents in the World
Colorized and Stabilized Footage Offers a Glimpse Into the Cafés of Paris in the 1920s
Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show
Grandma Tries on Her Wedding Dress After 60 Years of Marriage and Grandpa Can’t Take His Eyes off of Her
Man Travels to Disney World and Tries To Enter the Park With a 46-Year-Old Ticket
Explore the Grounds of Tirranna, a House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in This Video Tour

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sweet Video Shows How Grandma Slowly Warms up to Granddaughter’s Boyfriend
Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy
Poetically Eye-Opening Look at What Winter Looks Like at Yellowstone National Park
Videographer Shares Nerve-Wracking Footage of His Drone Crashing Into an Icelandic Volcano
Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Hypnotic Timelapse Captures 300 Days of a Pine Tree’s Growth in Under 2 Minutes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.