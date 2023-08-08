Home / Animals

Two Men on a Boat Rescue an Owl 20 Miles Away From Shore

By Regina Sienra on August 8, 2023
On the left, owl holds onto a boat; on the right, owl is wrapped in a towel

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

Taking a boat out on the open seas is a fun pastime for many people, especially during warmer months. For two men who went fishing in Florida, it unexpectedly became a rescue mission. A woman named Paige Galdieri shared an amazing story that happened to her brother and his friend. On a fishing trip over 20 miles away off the coast of Sarasota, Florida, an owl landed on one of their fishing rods. Realizing the poor bird got lost and was far away from home, the two men rescued their new little feathered friend by giving him a ride back to land.

Galderi posted about the owl rescue on TikTok. In the video, the owl makes its appearance by holding onto the rod for dear life as it sways in the wind. The two men seem to secure the bird, as in the next shot the adorable bird is wrapped in a towel. With its wide open eyes, the owl looks snug and happy to be rescued. “Boy is lost,” one of the men exclaims. “Let's take him home, Cab.” To which the other man replies, “Let's take him home.” Once on the shore, the owl is freed, and flies away into woods.

The wholesome rescue video has been watched over 2.5 million times on TikTok, and it has earned over 50,000 upvotes on Reddit. An eagle-eyed viewer determined that the critter in the video is a Caribbean short-eared owl, and while they’re a rare sight in Florida, they sometimes show up in the Keys and Everglades area.

Overall, people praised the men for helping the owl and many wondered if getting the bird into a towel burrito was easy and scratch-free. In the end, this encounter reminds us that helping others is not only the best thing to do, but you can also make a friend along the way. One commenter wrote, “Owls have a great memory. He might be there again looking for you guys, if you go there again. Good work dudes!”

A wholesome TikTok video shows the rescue of an owl off the coast of Florida by two men on a boat.

On the left, owl wrapped on a towel and held by a man; on the right, owl flies away.

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

Watch the inspiring rescue:

@_thepaigepage My brother and his friend were fishing 20+ miles off shore and an owl landed on their boat. He doesnt have tiktok, but i knew tiktok would LOVE this!!! #animalrescue #owls #funnyanimals ♬ Hey Lover – The Daughters Of Eve

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Man Rescues a Turtle That Got Stuck Between Rocks on a Beach in Hawaii

Watch a Calf Get Rescued From a Canal by an Excavator in One Swift Motion

Man Experiencing Homelessness Climbs Into Dog Shelter on Fire to Rescue 25 Pups

Mundi the Elephant Is Rescued After 35 Years in Captivity and Moved to a Sanctuary

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Baby Miniature Goats Are So Small They Can Fit in the Palm of Your Hand
Standing Sun Bear Is Accused of Being a Person in a Costume, Chinese Zoo Says It’s a Real Bear
Cute Piggy Café in Tokyo Lets You Cuddle With Sweet Micro Piglets While You Sip Your Coffee
Massive 3D Barbie Steps Out of Her Box Next to the Burj Khalifa in Viral Video
Watch a Helicopter Pilot Recover an RC Plane in This Thrilling Video
Bullied Kid Ringing Neighbor’s Doorbell to Find New Friends Has Gone Viral

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adorable Baby Otter Has to Cuddle Her Orange Cat Friend to Take a Nap
Watch a Dancer Perform a Highly Complex Underwater “Mime” Routine
Charming Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
Watch 100 People Scream as Loud as They Can in This Funny and Cathartic Video
Woman Has Fed Generations of One Fox Family Every Day for the Last 25 Years
Scientists Find That Dolphins Use Baby Talk With Their Calves

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.