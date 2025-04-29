Home / Art / Installation

Tree Stump Lined With Mirrors Hides a Decadent Sauna Inside of It

By Eva Baron on April 29, 2025

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

Nestled in Tochigi’s countryside, just north of Tokyo, is what appears to be a massive, hollowed-out tree stump. Peer inside it, however, and hundreds of mirrors emerge, meticulously lined against the stump’s core. This is the basis of Takashi Kuribayashi’s newest project, Oya Genkiro No. 6, a 59-foot-tall installation composed of raw hinoki, or cypress, trees cleared from the surrounding area.

Oya Genkiro exudes tranquility, its delicately layered bark complementing the sleek, shimmering surfaces of the mirrors within. It’s an idyllic scene, to be sure, but it’s more than that as well. As visitors progress through the stump, they discover a multi-floored sauna, encased in bright, dappled wood and glass. This building takes the form of a rectangular stack, carefully assembled around 38 quarry stones. Here, the sense of serenity reaches its pinnacle, encouraging its guests to unwind to the sounds of dripping condensation and a crackling fireplace, which is tucked away beneath an outdoor cauldron.

“Water is boiled in a large kiln containing medicinal herbs, and the steam is sent in through a pipe,” Kuribayashi explains on the project’s website. “Inside the work, the steam makes it impossible to see even a meter ahead, and the scent of herbs and medicinal plants and the dense steam will awaken all your senses.”

Central to Oya Genkiro is its name. A combination of the words genshiro, meaning “nuclear reactor,” and genki, meaning “healthy,” the title recalls the disaster faced by the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, located only a neighborhood away from Tochigi. Back in March 2011, as a result of a devastating tsunami, this power station malfunctioned and ultimately leaked radioactive materials into the atmosphere and ocean. Within this context, Oya Genkiro is a poignant meditation upon steam and its varying functions. It can be a source of destruction, as seen with the Fukushima incident, or it can restore, heal, and calm, as in a sauna.

Such themes are common throughout Kuribayashi’s work, which focus on making tangible things that are typically invisible. In the case of Oya Genkiro, the artist manifests steam through a sauna mechanism, allowing visitors to literally witness the “completely invisible radioactive contamination” triggered by the 2011 tsunami.

“The truth resides in places that are invisible. Once you are aware that there is a different world out of sight, you will be living in a different way,” Kuribayashi says.

Oya Genkiro is currently on-view in Tochigi Prefecture, with pricing and reservations available via the installation’s dedicated website.

Created by Japanese artist Takashi Kuribayashi, Oya Genkiro No. 6 is a site-specific installation that disguises a sauna as a mirror-lined tree stump.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

The installation, which is currently open in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture, is a meditation upon steam’s destructive and healing properties.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

For those interested in exploring Oya Genkiro, reservations are currently available via the installation’s dedicated site.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

"Oya Genkiro No. 6" installation by Takashi Kuribayashi.

Installation Information
Takashi Kuribayashi
Oya Genkiro No. 6
909-11 Oya-cho, Utsunomiya City
Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

Takashi Kuribayashi: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Takashi Kuribayashi.

Related Articles:

Charming Embroideries of Japanese Hiragana Illustrate the Many Words Formed by Each Character

Do Ho Suh’s Stunning Architectural Installations Made of Fabric Come to London’s Tate Modern

Chiharu Shiota Shares the Message Behind Her Immersive Thread Installations [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iridescent Installation Catches the Shifting Light of the Californian Desert
Moving Exhibition Ruminates on the Emotional Complexities of Disappearing Glaciers [Interview]
Hypnotic Drippy Artwork Cloaks Las Vegas Sphere in Mesmerizing Moving Hues
Milan Design Week 2025: Google Teams up With Light Artist for Fascinating Interactive Installation
Es Devlin’s Rotating Library for Salone Del Mobile Is a Celebration of Learning
Massive Glowing Ovoid Cloaks City Streets in a Surreal Shade of Red

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25,000 Paper Moths and Butterflies Cover the Walls and Ceilings of the Phoenix Art Museum
Artist Brings Order to the Organic by Turning a Grid of Numbers and Colors Into Massive Tree Photos
Monumental Rice Grain Sculptures Celebrate Individual and Collective Power
Iconic Site-Specific Project ‘The Gates’ Returns to New York City Through Augmented Reality
Desert X Returns With Installations That Consider the Relationship Between Nature and Humanity
Historic 1:12-Scale Rooms Offer an Exquisitely Miniature Peek Into the Past

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.