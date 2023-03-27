Macro photographer Pang Way captures the delicate dance-like movements of a variety of mantis species. From an up-close point of view, he depicts the insects as they balance on their long legs with wings splayed in a fan-like fashion. We’re able to admire all of their incredible characteristics, from the brilliant coloring to the delicate webbing over their wings. It offers a new appreciation for these elegant creatures that live throughout the world.

Although mantises are everywhere, Way is based in Malaysia and focuses on the species there. “Because Malaysia is a rainforest country,” he tells My Modern Met, “we can easily find lots of special subjects in the forest.” Most of his photos are snapped in the wild, but there are times when he’ll use studio lighting to get a special effect for his larger subjects.

Regardless of whether on site or in studio, the results are as illuminating for him as they are for the viewer; education is one of the primary goals of his photography. “My aim is to shoot and document as many species of insects, bugs, and spiders as possible to improve my knowledge in terms of basic entomology, identification, and habitat study.”

