Macro Photography Captures the Delicate Dance of Mantises in Malaysia

By Sara Barnes on March 27, 2023
Mantis Macro Photography

Macro photographer Pang Way captures the delicate dance-like movements of a variety of mantis species. From an up-close point of view, he depicts the insects as they balance on their long legs with wings splayed in a fan-like fashion. We’re able to admire all of their incredible characteristics, from the brilliant coloring to the delicate webbing over their wings. It offers a new appreciation for these elegant creatures that live throughout the world.

Although mantises are everywhere, Way is based in Malaysia and focuses on the species there. “Because Malaysia is a rainforest country,” he tells My Modern Met, “we can easily find lots of special subjects in the forest.” Most of his photos are snapped in the wild, but there are times when he’ll use studio lighting to get a special effect for his larger subjects.

Regardless of whether on site or in studio, the results are as illuminating for him as they are for the viewer; education is one of the primary goals of his photography. “My aim is to shoot and document as many species of insects, bugs, and spiders as possible to improve my knowledge in terms of basic entomology, identification, and habitat study.”

Scroll down to admire Way’s work. To see what he’s photographing next, follow him on Instagram.

Macro photographer Pang Way captures the delicate dance-like movements of a variety of mantis species in Malaysia.

Mantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro Photography

From an up-close point of view, he depicts the insects as they balance on their long legs with wings splayed in a fan-like fashion.

Mantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro Photography

We're able to admire all of their incredible characteristics, from the brilliant coloring to the delicate webbing over their wings.

Mantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro Photography

It offers a new appreciation for these elegant creatures that live throughout the world.

Mantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro PhotographyMantis Macro Photography

"My aim is to shoot and document as many species of insects, bugs, and spiders as possible," Way tells My Modern Met, "to improve my knowledge in terms of basic entomology, identification, and habitat study."

Pang Way: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pang Way.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
