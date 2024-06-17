Captivating Iris Photography Captures the Unique Galaxies Within Each of Our Eyes

We see the world through our eyes, but it turns out there's a whole world to see within our eyes. Photographers like Mitchell Zeer, founder of Iris Photo, are placing the spotlight on our mesmerizing orbs. Through macro photography, high-resolution images of our irises (the colored circle around our pupils) are transformed into otherworldly deserts and galaxies.

Irises are unique for each person, just like our fingerprints. On account of this, they are beginning to be used for identification and security purposes. However, its this distinctiveness that makes iris photography so intriguing. And unlike fingerprints, they are much more aesthetically engaging. In fact, each of our two irises are unique from each other as well. We typically distinguish between eyes by color: brown, blue, hazel, grey or green. Yet the base of all irises is blue. The amount and type of melanin added to it determines which color the irises appear. A lot of eumelanin equals dark brown eyes, whereas just a slight hint of pheomelanin adds a yellow tint, causing green eyes.

These macro photos enhance the eye to such a degree that the colors seem to separate so you can see the blue and the melanin layered above it as two different colors. Zeer's photographs also demonstrate that eyes of the same shade can look drastically different. The muscles and fibers of the iris create unique geographies that are then made more distinctive via the roughly 16 genes that determine melanin levels. Despite seeming like a complicated task, photographing the eye and printing art prints takes only 10 minutes at Iris Photo, a process that has been perfected since its inception.

Iris photography first became popular in Europe starting in 2012 when German photographer Felix Mayrl originated the process. Zeer, who had studied photography and psychology, opened his business in 2019. “We believe that every pair of eyes tells a story, a narrative of depth and individuality waiting to be captured,” Iris Photo states. “Our passion lies in the artistry of preserving these tales, transforming them into stunning pieces of high-gloss artwork.” Now, the Aussie company is opening franchises around the world with its first American outpost in Miami.

Mitchell Zeer and Iris Photography take high-resolution photos of eyes that look like something from outer space.

In only a few minutes, irises are turned into highly personal and unique art

Up to 79% of the world's population has brown eyes, and less than 1% have gray eyes.

Iris Photo also occasionally edits their iris photographs to more directly depict galaxies or explosions.

