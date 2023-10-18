Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Psychedelic Image of Optic Nerve Wins Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

By Jessica Stewart on October 18, 2023
Winner of the 2023 Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition

1st Place, Hassanain Qambari & Jayden Dickson., The Lions Eye Institute Department of Physiology & Pharmacology, Perth, Western Australia, Australia. Rodent optic nerve head showing astrocytes (yellow), contractile proteins (red) and retinal vasculature (green). Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking, 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

A look at a rodent's optic nerve under the microscope took home the top prize at the 49th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Taken by Hassanain Qambari, who was assisted by Jayden Dickson, the psychedelic image won out over nearly 1,900 entries from 72 countries.

The image is not only beautiful, but medically important, as it provides an important contribution to the study and reversal of diabetic retinopathy, which affects one in five persons with diabetes worldwide. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar damages the retina, leading to blurry vision or loss of eyesight.

“Current diagnostic criteria and treatment regimens for diabetic retinopathy are limited to the late-stage appearance of the disease, with irreversible damage to retinal microvasculature and function,” said Qambari. “The visual system is a complex and highly specialized organ, with even relatively minor perturbations to the retinal circulation able to cause devastating vision loss. I entered the competition as a way to showcase the complexity of retinal microcirculation.”

Qambari hopes that this win will spotlight the issue, as well as inspire a new generation to pursue a career in STEM. As usual, all of the top 20 images highlight the artistry of science. With a wide variety of subjects and photomicrography techniques, the winning scientists and researchers are certainly inspirational.

From the head of a matchstick being struck to the fangs of a tarantula, some photos show familiar objects in a new light. Others explore cells, embryos, and cytoskeletons in a way that wouldn't be possible without the help of a microscope.

Keep scrolling to see the top 15 photos from the 2023 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition and view the full winner's gallery online.

These are the winners of the 2023 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

Matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box

2nd Place, Ole Bielfeldt, Macrofying, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box. Brightfield, Image Stacking, 2.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Close up of the Venomous fangs of a small tarantula

4th Place, John-Oliver Dum, Medienbunker Produktion, Bendorf, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany. Venomous fangs of a small tarantula. Image Stacking, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Cytoskeleton of a dividing myoblast

9th Place, Vaibhav Deshmukh, Baylor College of Medicine, Department of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics, Houston, Texas, USA. Cytoskeleton of a dividing myoblast; tubulin (cyan), F-actin (orange) and nucleus (magenta). Fluorescence, Structured Illumination Microscopy (SIM), 63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2023 Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition

11th Place, Dr. Diego García, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Real Sociedad Española de Física, Madrid, Spain. Crystallized sugar syrup. Polarized Light, 25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Slime mold (Comatricha nigra) showing capillitial fibers through its translucent peridium.

6th Place, Timothy Boomer, WildMacro.com, Vacaville, California, USA. Slime mold (Comatricha nigra) showing capillitial fibers through its translucent peridium. Image Stacking, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Now in its 49th year, the contest highlights the artistry of science.

Mouse embryo

7th Place, Dr. Grigorii Timin & Dr. Michel Milinkovitch, University of Geneva, Department of Genetics and Evolution, Geneva, Switzerland. Mouse embryo. Light Sheet, 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Photomicrography of a Blood and lymphatic vasculatures in the ear skin of an adult mouse

13th Place, Satu Paavonsalo & Dr. Sinem Karaman, University of Helsinki, Individualized Drug Therapy Research Program, Faculty of Medicine, Helsinki, Finland. Blood and lymphatic vasculatures in the ear skin of an adult mouse. Confocal 10X, (Objective Lens Magnification)

"Cuckoo wasp" standing on a flower

12th Place, Sherif Abdallah Ahmed. Faculty of Science, Tanta University, Department of Zoology, Tanta, Egypt, Arab Republic. “Cuckoo wasp” standing on a flower. Image Stacking, 4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Macro photo of Sunflower pollen on an acupuncture needle.

14th Place, John-Oliver Dum, Medienbunker Produktion, Bendorf, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany. Sunflower pollen on an acupuncture needle. Image Stacking, 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Nearly 1,900 images from 72 countries were entered into this year's photo contest.

Photomicrography of breast cancer cells

3rd Place, Malgorzata Lisowska, Independent, Value Based Healthcare Consultant, Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland. Breast cancer cells. Brightfield, Image Stacking, 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Motor neurons grown in microfluidic device for separation of cell bodies (top) and axons (bottom)

10th Place, Melinda Beccari & Dr. Don W. Cleveland, UC San Diego, Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, La Jolla, California, USA. Motor neurons grown in microfluidic device for separation of cell bodies (top) and axons (bottom). Green – microtubules; Red – growth cones (actin). Confocal, Fluorescence, 20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Photomicrography of caffeine crystals

8th Place, Stefan Eberhard, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA. Caffeine crystals. Polarized Light, 25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2023 Nikon Small World Photo Microscopy Competition

5th Place, Dr. David Maitland, Feltwell, Norfolk, United Kingdom. Auto-fluorescing defensive hairs covering the leaf surface of Eleagnus angustifolia exposed to UV light. Fluorescence, Image Stacking, 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Fluorescent image of an Acropora sp. showing individual polyps with symbiotic zooxanthellae

15th Place, Dr. Pichaya Lertvilai. UC San Diego, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California, USA. Fluorescent image of an Acropora sp. showing individual polyps with symbiotic zooxanthellae. Darkfield, Fluorescence, Image Stacking, 5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Nikon Small World: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Small World.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
