Psychedelic Image of Optic Nerve Wins Nikon Small World Photomicrography Contest

A look at a rodent's optic nerve under the microscope took home the top prize at the 49th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Taken by Hassanain Qambari, who was assisted by Jayden Dickson, the psychedelic image won out over nearly 1,900 entries from 72 countries.

The image is not only beautiful, but medically important, as it provides an important contribution to the study and reversal of diabetic retinopathy, which affects one in five persons with diabetes worldwide. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar damages the retina, leading to blurry vision or loss of eyesight.

“Current diagnostic criteria and treatment regimens for diabetic retinopathy are limited to the late-stage appearance of the disease, with irreversible damage to retinal microvasculature and function,” said Qambari. “The visual system is a complex and highly specialized organ, with even relatively minor perturbations to the retinal circulation able to cause devastating vision loss. I entered the competition as a way to showcase the complexity of retinal microcirculation.”

Qambari hopes that this win will spotlight the issue, as well as inspire a new generation to pursue a career in STEM. As usual, all of the top 20 images highlight the artistry of science. With a wide variety of subjects and photomicrography techniques, the winning scientists and researchers are certainly inspirational.

From the head of a matchstick being struck to the fangs of a tarantula, some photos show familiar objects in a new light. Others explore cells, embryos, and cytoskeletons in a way that wouldn't be possible without the help of a microscope.

Keep scrolling to see the top 15 photos from the 2023 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition and view the full winner's gallery online.

These are the winners of the 2023 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

Now in its 49th year, the contest highlights the artistry of science.

Nearly 1,900 images from 72 countries were entered into this year's photo contest.

