Eye-Opening Winners of the Close-up Photographer of the Year Contest

Canadian photographer Samantha Stephens was named Close-up Photographer of the Year 04 for her striking image of two salamanders being consumed by a carnivorous pitcher plant in Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada. Stephens' image beat out over 9,000 other entries from 54 countries to take home the title and cash prize of £2,500 (approximately $3,000). The contest, which is supported by Affinity Photo 2, is a spectacular showcase for micro and macro photography and honors the small details of life that often go overlooked.

For Stephens, a professional photographer, her winning image came about as she shadowed researchers in the park. “Northern Pitcher Plants normally feast on moths and flies but researchers at the Algonquin Wildlife Research Station recently discovered a surprising new item on the plant’s menu: juvenile Spotted Salamanders,” she shares. “While following researchers on their daily surveys I saw a pitcher with two salamanders floating at the surface of the pitcher’s fluid, both at the same stage of decay. I knew it was a special and fleeting moment. The next day, both salamanders had sunk to the bottom of the pitcher.”

Stephens' photograph also won the Animals category, which is one of 11 hosted by the contest. Insects, Plants, Fungi, Intimate Landscape, Underwater, Butterflies & Insects, Invertebrate Portrait, Manmade, and Micro are other categories where these professional and amateur photographers were asked to shine. There is also a youth category for photographers under 18 years of age, which was won by 17-year-old British photographer Nathan Benstead. His lovely photo of slime mold growing on a log was captured as he wandered in his local forest.

From an artistic photo of termites under attack to a look at how a spider disguises itself to catch prey, all of the winning photographs are a marvelous look at the world in detail. Check out some of our favorite images from the top three photographs in each category and peruse the top 100 photos on the Close-up Photographer of the Year website.

The winners of the Close-up Photographer of the Year 04 contest showcase the world's small details.

The annual photo competition showcases micro and macro photography.

Over 9,000 photos from 54 countries were submitted to this year's contest.

