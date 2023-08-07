A look at the inner workings of a sea star won the Global Image of the Year Scientific Light Microscopy Award. The contest, which recognizes the best in scientific imaging worldwide, selected the winner from 640 images submitted by photographers and scientists from 38 countries.

Organized by Evident and Olympus, since 2017, the contest has been an incredible way to highlight the artistry and scientific value of light microscopy. Global winner Laurent Formery was thrilled by the victory, which comes two years after he earned an honorable mention in the contest.

“This is a fantastic feeling,” Formery shared. “Winning the global award feels like an incredible achievement and shows I made progress. I love microscopy and can spend a huge amount of time in front of our confocal microscope, but the very nice samples that I am lucky to work with really make the difference. I work with marine invertebrates, in particular echinoderms (sea stars, sea urchins, and their kind). They are beautiful animals, with a fascinating and aesthetically pleasing fivefold symmetry that is unlike anything else in the animal kingdom. I’m happy that taking images of them helps communicate how much beauty we have in our oceans, and why it is important to know more about them and protect them.”

For the first time, the contest also singled out material sciences and engineering with a special Materials Science prize. Shyam Rathod from India won the inaugural award—and an Olympus SZ61 stereo microscope—for a colorful image showing the crystal of a topical medicine for wart treatment.

Scroll down for more winning images, as well as the honorable mentions from this year's contest and get a glimpse at life under the microscope.

