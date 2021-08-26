Cologne-based macro photographer Ole Bielfeldt of Macrofying is known for his deep zooms into everyday objects. Each eye-opening image reveals the microscopic details of the world around us. Always in search of a new perspective in his photography, he began this series after experimenting with an old microscope he found in his attic. So fascinated by the tiny worlds living right under our noses, he decided to share his findings online. And, to his surprise, millions of other people were just as fascinated as him.

One of his latest photographs exhibits a closer look at beach sand under the microscope. Collected from a beach in Mallorca, Bielfeldt’s sample displays an array of colorful fragments of coral debris and shells. However, the microscope also shows how the seemingly pristine beach sand’s natural elements are riddled with pollutants as well.

“As this image in particular shows, even if we might not notice our impact on the environment in our everyday life, there’s still a massive pollution happening,” Bielfeldt tells My Modern Met. “Only in this small sand sample, there’s already microplastic swimming around. And while this is only visible on the microscopic level, I try to share it with my photography, so that we don’t destroy this hidden beauty.”

Scroll down to see the stunning fragments of beach sand under a microscope. For more incredible macro photography and videos from Macrofying, follow the artist on Instagram.

Macro photographer Ole Bielfeldt of Macrofying takes an extreme close-up look at beach sand under a microscope!

Macrofying: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Macrofying.

