These Miniature Paper Plants Look Just Like Their Living Companions, No Water Required

Do you struggle to keep your houseplants alive? If so, perhaps you're better off caring for one crafted from paper. UK-based artist Antara (of Craftifact) creates miniature replicas of popular houseplants that look just like the real deal. One tip though: these potted beauties don’t need water.

“I was passionate about crafting and sketching since my very early childhood,” Antara tells My Modern Met. “I have a certain addiction to making things manually without any digital methods.” After four years working as a professional architect, Antara decided to return to her love of crafting. The first paper plant she made was a Monstera, and she enjoyed the process so much that her collection of miniature botanicals just kept on growing. Today, Antara has turned her hobby into a business. She calls her portfolio and online store “a storybook of [her] soul.”

From a philodendron pink princess to a Marble Queen pothos, Antara chooses to recreate houseplants that have beautiful leaf shapes and markings. Each hand-sculpted botanical is crafted with incredible detail. Antara carefully cuts, folds, scores, and colors each tiny leaf so that it has the same texture and patterns as its real counterpart. Even the appearance of glossy leaves is achieved through her choice of materials. “As the leaves are so versatile and beautiful I always make a prototype for a leaf while working on a new plant,” she reveals. “When I'm happy with the shape and details, the rest is not that much tough to make it lifelike I guess.”

Antara doesn’t stop there; she also makes tiny pots from coiled twine, real wood, or hand-painted clay. Once complete, she frames each piece. Some finished works feature entire miniature scenes with multiple plants, shelves, and even little pieces of furniture.

Check out some of Antara’s miniature paper plants below and buy your own from Etsy.

Artist Antara (of Craftifact) creates miniature houseplants from paper.

Each carefully crafted display is so detailed, it looks just like a real plant in miniature.

She even crafts her own baskets and pots.

Craftifact / Antara: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Craftifact / Antara.

Related Articles:

Artist Crafts Amazingly Detailed Paper Plants You Can Hold Between Two Fingers

Artist Creates Tiny Terrariums with Paper Plants Small Enough to Hold on Your Fingertip

Artist “Grows” Tiny Paper Flowers That Will Stay in Bloom Forever

Botanical Illustrations Capture the Colorful Charm of Houseplants