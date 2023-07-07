10 Pegboard Ideas To Help You Organize Every Part of Your Home

Many of us would like a more organized home. But where do you start? With so many storage solutions and organization systems available, the choices seem endless. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by both your clutter and the decision-making process, there’s one simple material that will help you in a variety of places: pegboards.

A pegboard is a perforated hardboard that is drilled with evenly spaced holes. The holes can accept hooks or pegs which allows you to hang items or install shelves on them. This makes them an excellent storage solution for keeping your home tidy. Pegboards will enable you to take things off the floor or shelves (vital if you have a small space) and move them to the wall. Because they are displayed on a flat board, things are much easier to find.

Beyond the practical application, pegboards can add a decorative element to your space. They are available in various sizes, shapes, and colors, allowing you to complement the style of your home. And if you’re interested in customizing it even more, you could paint it, add stencils, or cover it in wrapping paper and then punch out the holes.

Pegboards are easily adjustable, and you can move and change them depending on your needs. Scroll down for 10 pegboard ideas you can use to spruce up your space.

Pegboards allow you to organize your space in a way that's both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Here are 10 pegboard ideas that will show you the possibilities.

Jewelry Organizer for Your Beautiful Baubles

Use pegboards as a beautiful and functional way to display your jewelry. Attach hooks and holders to the board to keep your necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other accessories easily accessible—and free from tangles.

Tool Storage in the Garage

Chances are that you’ve seen pegboards in action—they are commonly used to store tools in a garage. Install a pegboard on the wall and use hooks and holders for your tools. You’ll want to be mindful of how much weight the pegboard can hold as tools can be heavy.

Organize Your Craft Room

Attach hooks and baskets to help keep all your craft supplies in one place. Depending on the size of the pegboard holes, you can get creative with how you display items like rolls of tape or ribbons. The bonus of using a pegboard in your craft room organization is that it provides a backdrop for hanging finished projects.

Calm Your Kitchen

Like tool storage, use a pegboard in the kitchen to create a custom organization system. Hang utensils, pots and pans, and other kitchen essentials for easy access. (Again, be mindful of how much weight to place on the pegboard—pans can get heavy!)

Make Laundry (and Cleaning) Day a Breeze

For many folks, the laundry room is where a lot of cleaning supplies live. Use the boards to hang an ironing board but also other supplies like mops or brooms. Additionally, you could install shelves on the pegboard to hold your laundry detergent.

Hone Your Home Office

This is where pegboard baskets come in handy. Like the craft room, try installing shelves on your pegboard to store files, folders, mail, and office supplies like rolls of tape. (This is also a great opportunity to buy aesthetically pleasing jars to keep your paper clips and cords looking nice and organized.)

Put a Pegboard in the Kids’ Room

Pegboard storage can be fun for the whole family. Use one to create a fun and functional storage solution for a children’s room. Hang shelves to display toys, books, and other items when they aren’t in use.

Pair a Pegboard With a Peloton

If you’re serious about your home gym, a pegboard can help you keep all of the smaller equipment—think resistance bands and jump ropes—within easy reach.

Grow Your Garden of Organization

This type of organization could go along with tool storage. Similar to the tools, place some hooks into the pegboard to hang shovels, rakes, and other items frequently used in your yard.

Showcase What’s On Sale

Pegboards are often used inside the home, but they’re valuable in a retail setting, too. If you’re looking for a way to showcase your items to customers, think about this type of board. Pegboard displays can be built with stands so that they don’t need to be attached to a wall and can be placed on a table or in the middle of a store.

