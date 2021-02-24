Home / Science

Internet Geniuses Solve the Secret Message Hidden in Perseverance’s Parachute

By Samantha Pires on February 24, 2021
Can You Crack the Secret Message Hidden in Perseverance’s Parachute?

If you consider yourself an amateur detective or a fairly good puzzler, don’t scroll down just yet. Take a look at this photo of NASA’s Perseverance Rover landing on Mars and see if you can decipher the hidden message in the parachute. We’ll even give you a hint: this “easter egg” is related to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory which worked extensively on Perseverance.

The challenge first hit the internet during a live stream on the Mars landing when a commentator said: “Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find. So we invite you all to give it a shot and show your work.” About six hours later the correct answer could be found on Twitter:

The red and white pattern represents binary code where red represents one and white represents zero. Each ring represents one of the words in the phrase. To crack the code yourself, you’ll have to split up the zeros and ones into 10 characters and add 64 to get the ASCII code which will be a letter. On the outermost ring, you can also find the coordinates for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge, California. Adam Steltnzer, chief engineer for Perseverance, went on Twitter to confirm that these clever internet users did indeed crack the code. He also provided a handy diagram to help you understand the placement:

The motto and its beautiful rendition on this parachute is a fitting tribute to Perseverance. It is taken from a famous speech by Theodore Roosevelt in which he says: “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”

NASA: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn
NASA JPL: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
NASA Perseverance: Website | Twitter | Facebook
h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

NASA's Perseverance Rover Has Landed on Mars in Search of Ancient Life

5 Artists That Make Rainbow-Colored Masterpieces Using NASA-Developed Dichroic Glass

NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her

Teen Interning at NASA Discovers New Planet on His Third Day on the Job

NASA Releases 30 New Space Images for 30th Anniversary of the Hubble Telescope's Launch

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

220-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprint Is Discovered by a 4-Year-Old
Newly Discovered “Nano-Chameleon” Is the World’s Smallest Known Reptile
Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever
29 Legendary Scientists Came Together in the “Most Intelligent Photo” Ever Taken
The First New Blue Pigment in 200 Years (YInMn Blue) Is Now Available for Sale
Learn Genetics Quickly With This Simple (and Sweet) Gummy Bear Experiment

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Scientists Have Discovered a New State of Matter: Liquid Glass
Extremely Well-Preserved Woolly Rhino Is Discovered in Siberia’s Melting Permafrost
Study Finds That 4-Month-Old Ravens Are as Intelligent as Adult Apes
This African Gray Parrot Is the First Animal To Ever Ask an Existential Question
Scientists Design a Thermochromic Window That Turns Sunlight Into Electricity
Study Finds That All Blue-Eyed People Share a Common Ancestor

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.