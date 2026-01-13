Home / Technology

AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Can Reliably Take on Plenty of Household Chores

By Regina Sienra on January 13, 2026

Switchbot Onero H1 in the kitchen

Over the last few decades, technology has improved and helped to solve a myriad of issues; however, there is a still a realm in which many people could use a tad more help: household chores. Now, there may be a viable solution. SwitchBot has introduced onero H1. This humanoid robot—reminiscent of Rosey the robot maid from The Jetsons—was build to handle chores that, to this day, have been difficult to automate.

Showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, onero H1 has been described as an accessible household robot. Sure, it can fold clothes, load the dishwasher, and make you a cup of tea, but there’s so much more to its inner workings. “Rather than being defined by any single function, it represents a shift toward robotics that can adapt to a wide range of domestic scenarios,” says the company.

On the technical side, onero H1 boasts built-in core embodied-AI capabilities, 22 degrees of freedom (df), and an on-device OmniSense VLA model. Altogether, these afford the robot the capability to handle contact-based tasks, as it relies on visual perception, depth awareness, and tactile feedback. This means it can detect and understand an object’s position, shape, and reaction, allowing it to carry out actions like grasping, pushing, opening, and organizing in different rooms of the house. As part of SwitchBot’s Smart Home 2.0 roster, it is meant to work in coordination with task-specific robots, such as vacuums and air purifiers.

SwitchBot also presented other AI-powered products, including: the Lock Vision Series, the world’s first deadbolt smart lock to feature 3D structured-light facial recognition, even if the person is wearing a hat, glasses, or makeup; AI MindClip, an 18-gram portable voice-based AI assistant able to capture meetings and conversations in 100 languages and create summaries of them; and OBBOTO, a desk globe light that displays time, weather, and interactive pixel art, and also offers ambiance modes for sleep, focus, or relaxation.

Aware of the interest in humanoid robots that can help with daily chores around the house, LG Electronics also introduced their own. LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot able to perform different domestic tasks and even patrol your home. Powered by several sensors and cameras, it can also be paired with LG’s app-controlled ThinQ appliances to give you real-time suggestions and solutions.

If you'd like to bring onero H1 into your home, follow SwitchBot on Instagram and visit SwitchBot’s website to stay up to date on when the pre-order period begins.

Switchbot Onero H1

Switchbot Onero H1 handing a woman a drink

Switchbot Onero H1 folding clothes

SwitchBot: Website | Instagram

All images via SwitchBot.

