Massive Pigeon Takes Over the Windows of a New York City Townhouse

New York City has a special relationship with pigeons. Sure, they can be a nuisance and some may even refer to them as “rats with wings,” but they’re undeniable symbols of urban life in the city that never sleeps. Even the local Department of Parks & Recreation has called them NYC’s most iconic residents. “Pigeons are as much a part of NYC’s identity as bagels, pizza, and the subway,” they write. In 2024, pigeons got a tribute in the form of a soaring sculpture on the High Line, and this year, they inspired one of the coolest Halloween decorations in the Big Apple.

This installation, located at 41 Bethune Street, was conceived by homeowners Rob and Jessica Dean Schiffer and brought to life by artists Carl Tallent and Cristián González. “What’s scarier than a ton of pigeons? We like to do something that’s frightening and I’m pretty sure a swarm of pigeons is terrifying,” Schiffer told The New York Post.

Titled Pigeon Invasion 2025, the work saw the head and wings of a massive pigeon popping out of the top-floor windows of the West Village townhouse. Below, dozens of life-sized pigeon sculptures sat on the ledge, as if they had been summoned by their massive leader. “It’s very New York-y,” said Tallent. “I actually wondered if they wanted to do something with the pigeons being bloody or picking bones or something. And they said, ‘No, we just want pigeons.’”

The creative pair also created stoop decoration inspired by The Odyssey, complete with ships and the many heads of the Hydra bursting out of a door frame on 4th street. Author Ria Sim honored them with an illustration, praising their work. “If you don’t know them…they are truly a gift to the neighborhood and city. I’m always excited to see what they create throughout the year. And I have many many pictures of them up on a ladder, installing, and designing.” Sim wrote. “Thank you all for always bringing huge smiles to the neighborhood!! Love you.”

To stay up to date with their stoop creations, follow Carl Tallent on Instagram.

