Home / Funny

Massive Pigeon Takes Over the Windows of a New York City Townhouse

By Regina Sienra on November 19, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Carl Tallent (@carltallent)

New York City has a special relationship with pigeons. Sure, they can be a nuisance and some may even refer to them as “rats with wings,” but they’re undeniable symbols of urban life in the city that never sleeps. Even the local Department of Parks & Recreation has called them NYC’s most iconic residents. “Pigeons are as much a part of NYC’s identity as bagels, pizza, and the subway,” they write. In 2024, pigeons got a tribute in the form of a soaring sculpture on the High Line, and this year, they inspired one of the coolest Halloween decorations in the Big Apple.

This installation, located at 41 Bethune Street, was conceived by homeowners Rob and Jessica Dean Schiffer and brought to life by artists Carl Tallent and Cristián González. “What’s scarier than a ton of pigeons? We like to do something that’s frightening and I’m pretty sure a swarm of pigeons is terrifying,” Schiffer told The New York Post.

Titled Pigeon Invasion 2025, the work saw the head and wings of a massive pigeon popping out of the top-floor windows of the West Village townhouse. Below, dozens of life-sized pigeon sculptures sat on the ledge, as if they had been summoned by their massive leader. “It’s very New York-y,” said Tallent. “I actually wondered if they wanted to do something with the pigeons being bloody or picking bones or something. And they said, ‘No, we just want pigeons.’”

The creative pair also created stoop decoration inspired by The Odyssey, complete with ships and the many heads of the Hydra bursting out of a door frame on 4th street. Author Ria Sim honored them with an illustration, praising their work. “If you don’t know them…they are truly a gift to the neighborhood and city. I’m always excited to see what they create throughout the year. And I have many many pictures of them up on a ladder, installing, and designing.” Sim wrote. “Thank you all for always bringing huge smiles to the neighborhood!! Love you.”

To stay up to date with their stoop creations, follow Carl Tallent on Instagram.

Artists Carl Tallent and Cristián González created a massive pigeon as Halloween decor for a West Village home.

Titled Pigeon Invasion 2025, the work saw the head and wings of a massive pigeon popping out of the top-floor windows of a West Village townhouse.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por @bigntoasty

“What’s scarier than a ton of pigeons? We like to do something that’s frightening and I’m pretty sure a swarm of pigeons is terrifying,” said home owner Jessica Dean Schiffer.

@dianna_spencerr Iconic #pigeons #pigeonhouse #townhouse #halloween #nyc ♬ This Grotesque Dance – Bragolin

Sources: A Giant Pigeon Bursts Out of the Windows of a New York City Townhouse for Halloween; NYC’s Most Iconic Residents: Pigeons; NYC Halloween display has Godzilla-sized momma pigeon perched in West Village walkup

Related Articles:

Massive Pigeon Sculpture Perched on the High Line Overlooks NYC

During World War II, Parachuting Pigeons Carried Messages to French Resistance

Giant Rainbow Murals Inspired by the Secret Colors of Pigeon Feathers

Animators Create Dancing Pigeon Strutting Along the Street in Fun Music Video

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shimmering Flying Fish Swarm Visitors in Immersive Robotics Installation at Museum of the Future
Chiharu Shiota Returns to New York With Innovative Web-Like Sculptures
KAWS Reimagines Renaissance Art With Modern Twist Highlighting Our Dependence on Technology
Life-Sized Concrete Cars Are Submerged To Create Artificial Coral Reefs in Miami
James Turrell’s Largest-Ever ‘Skyspace’ Will Open in Denmark Next Summer
Es Devlin To Present Trio of Artworks for Miami Art Week

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Carves Monumental Celebration of Love Into Pristine Archipelago Sand
Grumpy German Museum Guide Goes Viral for Being Hilariously Rude and Snobbish
Ruth Asawa’s Landmark Retrospective Has Landed in New York at the MoMA
Composer Rewired an Old Pay Phone To Play Local Bird Sounds
teamLab Transforms Osaka’s Botanical Garden Into a Living Work of Art at Night
Monumental Digital Screens of Impressionist Paintings Offer a Novel Way To View Great Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.