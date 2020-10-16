Home / Video

Animators Create Dancing Pigeon Strutting Along the Street in Fun Music Video

By Emma Taggart on October 16, 2020

Emmit Fenn Who Dat Music Video Dancing Pigeon

There are certain songs you can’t help but dance to, and “Who Dat” by Emmit Fenn is one of them. But it’s not just people that will want to move to the funky club tune. The accompanying music video features a street pigeon that coolly bops along to the beat as it walks down the street.

Fenn wrote the song after he came across a real-life pigeon on the streets of NYC. “I was in New York a couple of months ago for work and one of my favorite things to do in my free time is to just walk around aimlessly,” he recalls. “At one point, I was playing super groovy old house music for some reason and while I was listening I saw this pigeon just walking to the beat of the song. I had never seen something so confident before. Honestly, I think in the moment I just really wanted to be that pigeon.”

That evening, Fenn wrote the song and reached out to animator and director Patrick Jean to visualize it. “I think a lot of people think my music is about relationships or these really emotional experiences but in reality, they’re usually about things like seeing a pigeon across the street and getting jealous of its confidence,” reveals Fenn. “I thought the only way to truly show people what the song was about was literally showing them what the song was about. So that’s what we did.”

For the video, Jean created a realistic, 3D animated pigeon that ruffles its plumage to the beat and struts along the sidewalk with undeniable swag. It even shows off some fancy footwork along the way. We can't help but be envious of this bird's fly moves. It's just too “coo” for skool.

Check out the full video below.

For  the song “Who Dat” by Emmit Fenn, director Patrick Jean created a music video with an animated dancing pigeon.

Emmit Fenn: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
Patrick Jean: Website | Facebook | Vimeo
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Pretty Pigeon Portraits Celebrate the Overlooked Beauty of the Common City Bird

Japanese Woman Spotted Wearing Heels That Look Exactly Like Pigeons

5 Pioneers of Early Animation Who Influenced the Future of Film

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mesmerizing Timelapse Captures Huge Cloudburst “Tsunami” Moving Across Austrian Lake
Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries
Crows Appear To Have a Form of Intelligence Thought To Be Reserved for Humans
Watch This Adorable Sleepy Duckling Nod off With a Flower on Her Head
Inspiring Kids From Uganda Show off Their Amazing Dance Skills in Choreographed Routines
Artificial Intelligence Revitalizes 1902 Footage of a “Flying Train” Ride Through a German Town

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Guy Turns Driveway Into Racetrack To Entertain Little Boy Who Wouldn’t Stay Off
Underwater Video Captures the Unusual Way Flamingos Eat
Watch a Cast of Insects Take Flight in This Extreme Slow-Motion Video Filmed at 3,200 FPS
Farmer Devotes Half an Acre of His Land to Grow Food for Hungry Wild Birds
Watch Billie Eilish and Her Brother Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home
David Blaine Floats 24,900 Feet Over the Arizona Desert Using Only 52 Helium Balloons

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.