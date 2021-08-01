Home / Art / Street Art

Giant Rainbow Murals Inspired by the Secret Colors of Pigeon Feathers

By Margherita Cole on August 1, 2021
Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

“Sunrise Gutter Paradise,” Linköping, Sweden, 2020

Many birds are known for their fantastic plumage, while others remain underappreciated. Los Angeles-based artist Adele Renault uses city-dwelling pigeons as the muse for kaleidoscopic murals of detailed feathers. The ongoing series, called Gutter Paradise, decorates building façades across the globe with joyous colors and shapes.

Renault is originally from Ardennes, Belgium, where she grew up on a farm. “I was raised in a family of musicians and was drawing for as long as I can remember,” Renault tells My Modern Met. “I’ve always been interested in painting and in graffiti. Murals are what comes in the middle I guess. It’s a natural evolution if you come from a graffiti background and spend most of your time creating paintings.” During her early travels, the artist experimented with various mediums, such as oil and spray cans. She uses the former to create her striking outdoor designs.

“The inspiration [for Gutter Paradise] comes from pigeon feathers,” she continues. “I started painting pigeons because I am always interested in showing beauty where you least expect it. I wanted to emphasize the peacock-like iridescence of pigeon feathers, of those flying rats living in the gutter. Hence the name for the series.” Each mural is “zoomed-in” on the detail of plumage, capturing the subtle transition of different colors, textured lines, and light and shadow. “I started zooming in more and more on the neck feathers until a ‘detail' became the main subject. That’s how this series was born,” Renault adds.

While at first, Gutter Paradise included more realistic representations of pigeon feathers, the series went through a change during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The more colorful rainbow palette evolved during the second lockdown I think,” Renault explains. “It was maybe a subconscious way to bring colors and joy into a winter that was looking very grim for many. It is also me having fun with moving away from reality.” Many of her newest murals can be seen in different areas of LA.

Visit the artist's portfolio to learn more about her mural art, and follow Renault on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Belgian artist Adele Renault paints kaleidoscopic murals of feathers.

Pigeon Feather Murals by Adele Renault

“Sunrise Gutter Paradise,” Linköping, Sweden, 2020

The series—entitled Gutter Paradise—shines a light on the underappreciated beauty of pigeon plumage.

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

London Mural Festival, 2020

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

London Mural Festival, 2020

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

SeaH factory, retired chimney 40 meters tall, Pohang, South Korea, 2019 (Photo: Asato Iida & Kenn)

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

Feathered Nest in Silverlake, LA, 2019.

 

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

Feathered Nest in Silverlake, LA, 2019.

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

Northwest Walls, Werchter, Belgium, 2019 (Photo: Dan Verbruggen-Ausilio)

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

La Brea, Los Angeles, 2021

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

New Brighton, UK, 2021

Pigeon Feather Murals by Adele Renault

“Gutter Paradise,” Jacksonville, FL, 2017

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

“Gutter Paradise,” Punto Urban Art Museum, Salem, MA, 2017

Pigeon Feather Mural by Adele Renault

Pow Wow Festival, Long Beach, CA, 2017

Adele Renault: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Adele Renault.

Related Articles:

Brilliant Street Murals Look Like Vibrant Fabric Billowing Across City Walls

Vibrant Birds Spread Their Wings in Murals That Engulf the Sides of Buildings

Giant Tiger Mural Roars a Colorful Bouquet of Flowers and Glistening Gems

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Brings the Sidewalk to Life With His Charming Chalk Art Characters
JR Creates Dazzling Illusion Across Façade of Rome’s Palazzo Farnese
Street Artist’s Illusion of Spray Can Shooting Flames Leaves Indelible Mark on London
Street Artist Transforms Building Façade With Bold Strokes of Colorful Energy
Artist Transforms Building Façade in France With Delicate Painted Lace
Street Artist Uses Basketball Court as His Canvas to Celebrate Reopening of a Community

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vhils Uses Explosives to Blast a Brilliant Portrait Onto a Building
French Street Artist JR Installs Amazing Optical Illusion in Front of the Eiffel Tower
Public Art Exhibition on Billboards Seeks To Shed Light on Attacks Against the AAPI Community
Street Artist Transforms Cracks in Pavement To Turn Eyesores Into Gorgeous Mosaics
Brilliant Street Murals Look Like Vibrant Fabric Billowing Across City Walls
JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.