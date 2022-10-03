Dad and Daughter Dazzle Instagram With Their Joyful Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D&F (@daughter_and_father_)

For some, dancing is in their blood. Parents pass on their skills and the whole family is moving and grooving—and the results are delightful. The dancing dad-daughter duo D&F first shared their moves on Instagram in May 2020. Since then, they have posted over 200 moments of pure joy and familial happiness. Their dance style has been self-labeled as a mixture of #litefeet and #hiphop, and they always pick perfectly upbeat, hip-hop music to highlight their moves.

D&F (Daughter&Father) is composed of Rinka (D) and Mitsuhiro Sawakami (F) who are both instructors at Mitsuhiro’s One Move Dance Studio. Their studio is based in Hachinohe, Japan, a port city in the Aomori Prefecture. Between the two of them, they’ve won dozens of awards in many dance competitions. Rinka, who has been dancing since she was four, started winning awards when she was eight.

Their Instagram account showcases the great work that they do at the studio, with many group numbers featuring the studio’s instructors and students. Rinka’s younger brother also makes some special appearances and highlights how the dancing gene runs in the family.

Check out some of their moves below.

Both are instructors at Mitsuhiro’s One Move Dance Studio in Hachinohe, Japan.

Their Instagram not only showcases their dancing skills but also their teaching skills.

Rinka’s younger brother also makes some surprise appearances.

It’s clear to see why the pair have become popular and why they have won dozens of awards and competitions.

D&F: Instagram

Rinka Sawakami: Instagram

Mitsuhiro Sawakami: Instagram

One Move Dance Studio: Instagram | Website

