Biophilic Hotel With Façade Inspired by Aspen Trees Opens in Denver

Inspired by Colorado's native Aspen trees, a new hotel has taken root in downtown Denver. With its sculptural façade, Populus is a striking addition to the city skyline. Designed by international architecture firm Studio Gang, the 265-room hotel opened in October.

“Denver strikes a unique balance between being a vibrant city and a gateway to some of the country’s most awe-inspiring natural landscapes. Our goal was to draw from this distinct urban character and rich ecology to create a building that would help define the skyline of this thriving city,” says Jeanne Gang, founding partner of Studio Gang.

The most striking part of the design is clearly the façade, with windows that are intended to mimic the dark eye-shaped spots found on Aspen trees. Each window is unique in size and shape, which changes according to what's happening in the interior. At ground level, they rise 30 feet to frame the entrance. Stretching across the width of guest rooms, the windows provide spectacular views of the nearby State Capitol, Civic Center Park, and the Rocky Mountains. Select rooms even have windows with built-in seating to allow guests to feel closer to nature.

In terms of amenities, the spacious double-height lobby adjoins a restaurant and coffee shop, while a fitness center, flexible lounge, and event space are located on the floor above. Rooftop dining featuring a bar and terrace with incredible views of the mountains tops the building.

Staying true to its commitment to create a sustainable, carbon-positive hotel, Studio Gang eliminated on-site parking and used materials that would minimize the carbon emitted during the construction process. In fact, its concrete structure incorporates fly ash to minimize the need for cement, and when possible, Studio Gang forwent finishes in the interior. They have also followed through on their pledge to plant enough trees to offset the building's carbon footprint by planting over 70,000 Engelmann Spruce trees—and counting—in a nearby county.

Currently targeting LEED Gold certification, Populus is a luxury hotel that perfectly combines contemporary design and sustainable practices.

The 265-room hotel Populus opened in downtown Denver last month.

Designed by Studio Gang, it features a sculptural facade with windows inspired by the “eyes” of Colorado's native Aspen trees.

The interior features a double-height lobby and rooftop dining with a bar and terrace overlooking the city skyline and mountains.

Staying true to its commitment to create a sustainable, carbon-positive hotel, Studio Gang eliminated on-site parking and used materials that would minimize the carbon emitted during the construction process.

Currently targeting LEED Gold certification, Populus is a luxury hotel that perfectly combines contemporary design and sustainable practices.

Populus: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Studio Gang: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Studio Gang.