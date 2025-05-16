Home / Science / Health

Scientists From UCLA May Have Discovered a Cure for Hair Loss

By Jessica Stewart on May 16, 2025
UCLA discovers the PP405 molecule to treat baldness

Photo: AndrewLozovyi/Depositphotos

Hair loss is a problem more common than you may realize. About 85% of men and 33% of women will suffer from hair loss at some point. That's what makes a new breakthrough so exciting. While transplants and drugs like Rogaine and Propecia have long helped, UCLA scientists have discovered something that might be even more efficient—PP405.

This small molecule appears to have a big impact on hair, able to awaken dormant but undamaged follicles. Lab work on the molecule has been ongoing for a decade, with scientists isolating PP405 and applying it to a protein in follicle stem cells that keeps them dormant. The molecule inhibits this protein, which then awakens the stem cells. The first human trials took place in 2023 and produced promising results after a topical medicine was applied to the scalp at bedtime for a week.

“No such product will work for everyone,” says Dr. William Lowry, associate director of the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center, “but our first human trials in Orange County have been very encouraging, and there are larger trials with more people to follow.”

Most excitingly, the team believes the treatment will produce full “terminal” hair rather than the peach fuzz that topical treatments are known for. While waiting for FDA approval, the scientists co-founded a medical development company called Pelage Pharmaceuticals. Backed by Google Ventures, the company raised $16.4 million last year for further trials. If all goes well, hair treatments using PP405 should hit the market between 2027 and 2030.

Source: Did UCLA Just Cure Baldness?; Molecule PP405: A Research Team Backed By Google Ventures Has Discovered One Of The Most Promising Solutions For Hair Loss To Date

Related Articles:

Researchers Develop mRNA Treatment That Could Combat a Peanut Allergy

Paralyzed Man Is Able To Stand on His Own Again Thanks to Breakthrough Stem Cell Trials

Breakthrough Ultrasound Therapy Cures Man Who Had Tremors in His Hand for Over 30 Years

Scientists Develop Antiviral Chewing Gum Fighting Up to 95% of Flu and Herpes Virus Transmission

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Orchestra Conductor Undergoes Groundbreaking Brain Surgery To Treat Parkinson’s Tremors
How Long Does It Take to Form a Habit? Research Says Longer Than You May Think
Over 90% of Schools in England Have Banned Mobile Phone Use
Paralyzed Man Is Able To Stand on His Own Again Thanks to Breakthrough Stem Cell Trials
“Bionic Girl” Debuts New Wireless Hands That Even Work When Detached From the Main Prosthetic
Scientists Develop Antiviral Chewing Gum Fighting Up to 95% of Flu and Herpes Virus Transmission

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson’s Disease Is Helping To Pave the Way for a Medical Breakthrough
More People Are Being Prescribed To Go to Museums and Showing Positive Results Around the World
Breakthrough Ultrasound Therapy Cures Man Who Had Tremors in His Hand for Over 30 Years
Here’s Why Seawater Is So Dangerous for Your Body and Why You Shouldn’t Drink It
Doctor Reveals the “Worst Sleeping Position” for a Peaceful Slumber
FDA Bans Synthetic Food Dye Red No. 3, Citing Possible Health Concerns

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.