Home / Science / Health

New Study Suggests Alzheimer’s Disease Could Be Slowed by Walking 5,000 Steps a Day

By Regina Sienra on December 11, 2025
Person tying their running shoes

Photo: halfpoint/Depositphotos

Walking is a very effective and accessible exercise that can keep you healthy throughout your life. Besides keeping you physically fit, a new study shows that it could have additional mental benefits down the line. The study, led by Mass General Brigham, an integrated health system based in Boston, found that taking a daily stroll could help slow down the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Published in Nature Medicine, the research takes a deep look at lifestyle habits, medical data, and brain scans of 296 participants aged between 50 and 90 years old. The volunteers, who had no cognitive impairment at the start of the study, were then followed for 14 years. Among their explorations, the scientists scanned the participants’ brains for amyloid and tau, proteins that are related to the progressive disease when found in larger amounts, as well as constant cognitive tests.

According to their findings, even low levels of physical activity were associated with 34% to 40% slower cognitive and functional decline. One of the most exciting parts of this is that the target to fight the decline is achievable by many. All you need to do is take between 5,000 and 7,500 steps a day. Even taking as little as 3,000 steps per day has somewhat of a positive effect as well.

“Notably, the associations with more favorable tau and cognitive trajectories reached a plateau by moderate levels of physical activity (5,001–7,500 steps per day), which may be a less daunting goal for sedentary older adults than the popular goal of 10,000 steps per day commonly referenced in lay media,” write the researchers.

Beyond its effects on Alzheimer’s disease, scientists from Yale University School of Medicine and Central South University found that health risks were significantly reduced at 8,250 steps a day. Meanwhile, our risk of dementia and cancer also decreases with the more steps we take every day, according to a study published in Jama International Medicine. But there’s no need to go beyond a 10,000-steps-a-day goal, as benefits usually plateau once you’ve reached this amount.

Sources: Physical activity as a modifiable risk factor in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease

Related Articles:

New Study Reveals the “Sweet Spot” of Steps You Need To Take Every Day To Stay Healthy

Study Reveals How Many Steps You Should Walk a Day To Stay Healthy

Daughter Gets Special Tattoo for Her Dad With Alzheimer’s to Remember Her

Alzheimer’s Drug Shown To Slow Down Disease by Nearly 30% In Clinical Trial

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Study Finds Tattoo Ink May Weaken Our Lymphatic and Immune Systems
This 15-Minute Activity Is Proven To Reduce Anxiety and Improve Mental Health
Nike Announces World’s First Powered Footwear To Help People Walk Faster and Farther
New Study Says That Going to Art Galleries Can Improve Your Health and Wellness
New Study Says Listening to Music Could Lower Dementia Risk by Over 30%
New Study Finds That Early Exposure to Peanuts Helped 60,000 Children Avoid Allergies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Record-Breaking Longest Living Siblings in the World All Ate This Hearty Dish Every Day
Having a Purpose in Life Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia, New Research Finds
Doctors Have Successfully Treated Huntington’s Disease for the First Time
Study Confirms That Watching Studio Ghibli Films Is Great for Your Mental Health
Scientists Say 30 Minutes of This Type of Exercise Is the Best Way To Improve Sleep
High Schooler Develops an Affordable Way To Filter Microplastics From Drinking Water

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.