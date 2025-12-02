Home / Science / Health

New Study Finds Tattoo Ink May Weaken Our Lymphatic and Immune Systems

By Eva Baron on December 2, 2025
Humans may have been adorning their skin with tattoos for centuries, but recent research has raised a few alarm bells. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) last week, the new study revealed that tattoo ink may have an adverse effect on our lymphatic systems, potentially disrupting how our bodies respond to vaccines.

Tattoo ink and its toxicological risks have come under scrutiny before, but tattooing and its impact on our immune system specifically have not previously been studied. Scientists in Switzerland sought to change that, tracing what exactly happens after tattooing through a murine model. The team ultimately discovered that pigments drained into nearby lymph nodes, triggering immune-cell death and inflammation, the effects of which maintained over time. The ink accumulated in the lymph nodes also reduced antibody response to COVID-19 vaccines when the shot was administered in tattooed skin. That said, the scientists observed an “enhanced response” when vaccinated with an inactivated flu vaccine.

It’s currently unclear whether these immune effects impact humans as well, given that the study revolved solely around mice. Even so, the findings still highlight the potential risks in tattooing, while also emphasizing the importance of toxicology testing, proper tattoo-ink ingredients, and regulations upon both. The research also arrives at a time when approximately 32% of Americans have at least one tattoo, including 22% who have more than one, per a 2023 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

“This work represents the most extensive study to date regarding the effect of tattoo ink on the immune response and raises serious health concerns associated with the tattooing practice,” the scientists write. “Our work underscores the need for further research to inform public health policies and regulatory frameworks regarding the safety of tattoo inks.”

This new study mirrors others from the past year, including one published in Springer Nature on November 24. According to that study, tattooed individuals face a 29% increased risk of overall cutaneous melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer often linked to ultraviolet (UV) exposure. To reach this conclusion, scientists consulted Swedish health records from the country’s National Cancer Register, identifying everyone aged 20 to 60 who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2017. The team then pulled some 5,700 participants from this sample, providing them with questionnaires about their health and tattoo history.

“Our results suggest a possible link between tattoos and melanoma, but one study is never enough to prove causation,” Christel Nielsen, a co-author of the study, writes in Science Alert. “If you have tattoos, there is no need for panic, but awareness matters.”

A new study from Swiss scientists has revealed that tattoo pigment can drain into nearby lymph nodes, triggering immune-cell death and inflammation, the effects of which are maintained over time.

The study, which was performed on mice, also revealed that tattooing impacted antibody response to COVID-19 vaccines when the shot was administered on tattooed skin.

Sources: Tattoo Ink Moves Through the Body, Killing Immune Cells and Weakening Vaccine Response; Tattoo ink induces inflammation in the draining lymph node and alters the immune response to vaccination; Study Links Tattoos to 29% Higher Risk of Dangerous Skin Cancer

