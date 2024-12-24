Home / Funny

Little Girls Face Their Fears at Princess Party That’s Crashed by a Dragon

By Eva Baron on December 24, 2024
@ara_minty 3 year old asked for a princess party but a dragon crashed it ️ #dragon #birthdaygirl #girldad #princessparty ♬ Sky Battle – Peks Epic Music

It’s safe to say that princess parties are vastly popular for young girls. What may be less popular, however, are dragons crashing said parties.

In a video posted in 2023 to a TikTok account called ara_minty, a three-year-old’s princess party seemed to be going as planned: she and her friends were donning colorful dresses and gathering by a small tent shaped like a medieval castle. The peace was eventually disturbed by a black dragon, who infiltrated the party and charged toward the girls with flailing arms and a fiery mouth. At first, the girls shrank away, their faces frozen with confusion and alarm.

That didn’t stop the group from facing their fears. The girls valiantly swung their Minecraft swords back at the dragon, chasing it away and, through sheer determination and cooperation, toppling it onto the grassy field.

Over the past year, the video has gained tremendous popularity on social media, with users commending not only the charm but the bravery of these young girls.

“Little girl in blue was freaked [but] knew what had to be done,” one user wrote on Reddit. “These little princesses don’t need Prince Charmings to take care of business.”

It’s clear that the stereotype of princesses being damsels in distress holds no merit, especially for these little girls.

A dragon unexpectedly crashed a three-year-old's princess party.

Bravery prevailed, with the little princesses charging after the dragon and facing their initial fears.

