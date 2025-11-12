For many educators, the children they work with are more than just students; they are kids they care about and would do anything for. That’s why Brianna Lenoye, the principal of Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School, wished she could have all of her students at her wedding. She let go of this dream because of the logistics. Aware of her love for them, her assistant principal, Courtney Champlin, and the community came up with an idea. If they couldn’t take the school to the wedding, they’d bring the wedding to the school.

What began as an ordinary day turned into one that Lenoye would never forget. Champlin approached the principal and announced they were throwing her a surprise wedding. Going through the clothes she had available at school, they both put together an all-white outfit that resembled a wedding dress, while Champlin put on a tuxedo t-shirt to walk her down the aisle to where her fiancé, Zach, was waiting for her.

Outside, the school courtyard was turned into a wedding venue, complete with a red carpet and a white background for the altar. In addition to the dozens of kids who were waiting for the bride to arrive, both her and her groom’s families were present, turning the affair into a cheerful rehearsal, as the real ceremony would take place just a few days later.

To further engage the children with the ceremony, the “wedding” was officiated by a student, and the couple exchanged candy rings. Instead of toasts by family members and friends, students took turns delivering speeches about Lanoye’s tireless work.

“I want to personally thank you for all you did for me,” one student said. “I will never forget the difference you have made in my life.”

“I was completely overwhelmed with joy and emotion,” Lanoye told WKBW. “To see the love and effort the students and team poured into this for me was one of the most touching moments of my life. This is a day I will truly never forget. They are all a part of my family.”

If you like this story, another heartwarming moment recently took place in Brazil. A speech therapist was moved to tears when her patients with Down syndrome showed up as her ring bearers. “Oh, it’s a lot of love and dedication,” Cíntia Bonfante, the bride, said about her practice. “I show a lot of affection to the people I treat so that they can evolve and overcome their difficulties, because with love, everything is possible.”

