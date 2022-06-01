Home / Science / Health

Psychologist Shares How Art Therapy Exercise Helped Students Cope After Sandy Hook Shooting

By Larisa Crowder on June 1, 2022

The horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 young students and two of their teachers were killed, is now the second-deadliest elementary school shooting in the United States. It occurred nearly 10 years after the most-deadly school shooting in U.S. history—the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed. After yet another mass school shooting, teachers in schools across the country are expected to teach classrooms of frightened and sometimes traumatized children with little to no resources regarding counseling. They also have to figure out what to do, what to say, and how to help children cope. Needless to say, it is a huge undertaking for teachers.

Clinical psychologist Katelyn Campbell, who was working in a Connecticut elementary school at the time of Sandy Hook, recently shared an art therapy exercise that helped comfort her young students, even if only temporarily. She tweeted, “We had our kids draw pictures of scenery that made them feel calm—we then hung them up around the school—to make the ‘other kids who were scared' have something calm to look at.” She explained that kids, just like adults, want to be helpful when they feel helpless. Drawing gave them something active to do; and she says, “The kids ran with it. Many asked to make multiple pictures.”

From a psychological perspective, it was easier to talk about helping “the other kids” feel better. Focusing on helping others took some of the pressure off of the kids, especially those struggling to understand or articulate their own fear. Campbell also pointed out the impact of certain terms being used under such heavy circumstances: “We didn't use the language ‘safe' place because that can be a tough and loaded concept for kids who never feel safe. So we used language around feeling ‘calm' or ‘peaceful.'” Soon, the school was wallpapered with rainbows, flowers, and other happy artwork of places where the kids felt calm, such as the beach and the playground. The drawings remained on the school walls for weeks, and Campbell admits, “I'm pretty sure it helped us adults, too.”

Licensed psychologist Katelyn Campbell worked in a Connecticut elementary school when the Sandy Hook school shooting happened and found a way to help kids cope.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, she explains how she used art therapy to help children cope with their anxiety and fears in the aftermath.

She shares how the language and word choice is very important when talking to children.

Ultimately, the activity helped the kids, but she admits it helped the adults as well.

By sharing her experience, she hopes to help others (especially teachers and parents) to address the horrific events with kids and help them all heal.

h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Daughter of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Remembers Mom’s Bravery

Public Figures React to Tragic Uvalde Texas School Shooting With Fury and Sorrow

175+ Universities Vow Not to Penalize High School Students Who Participate in Anti-Gun Violence Protests

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Daughter of Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting Remembers Mom’s Bravery
Leaked Photos Show Faces of Uyghurs Being Held in Chinese Detention Centers
Public Figures React to Tragic Uvalde Texas School Shooting With Fury and Sorrow
New York City’s Last Public Payphone Is Removed
‘The Onion’ Publishes Same Sad Satirical Article About Mass Shootings 21 Times Since 2014
RIP Rosmarie Trapp: Paying Tribute to Real-Life Member of Singing Family From ‘The Sound of Music’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Finds That Remote Workers Are Equally as Productive as Those in the Office
New Study Finds Ideal Amount of Sleep Needed as We Age
Family of Five Bears Is Discovered Hibernating Under California Home
New California Law Requires Grocery Stores to Donate All Edible Food Waste
Ireland Is Offering $355 a Week for 2,000 Selected Artists in New Basic Income Program
Scientists Have Completed Mapping the Last 8% Of the Human Genome

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.