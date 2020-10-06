Home / DIY

20+ Pumpkin Painting Ideas That Are Creative Alternatives to Conventional Carving

By Sara Barnes on October 6, 2020
As Halloween draws near, spooky decor might be on your mind. Jack-o’-lanterns are one of the most common—and beloved—pieces of Halloween furnishings. But, let’s face it: carving a pumpkin can be a challenge. From cleaning out the seeds to using sharp utensils, there are a few reasons to avoid the activity. But if you’re still wanting to decorate a gourd, there’s a creative alternative: pumpkin painting.

For pumpkin painting, you’ll only need a few supplies to get started. Beyond the pumpkin, you’ll want to grab your favorite set of paintbrushes, acrylic paints, and a paint palette. Then, think of the gourd as your blank canvas for all kinds of artwork. You could skew traditional and paint a face onto the pumpkin that’s akin to carving a Jack-o’-lantern. Or, you could go abstract. Elspeth McLean, for instance, painted in a pumpkin in the style of artist Yayoi Kusama and decorated the surface with many tiny dots. Whatever route you choose, have fun with it.

Need some help getting started? Scroll down for creative and easy pumpkin painting ideas.

Want to decorate for Halloween but don't want to carve a pumpkin? Try one of these pumpkin painting ideas!

 

