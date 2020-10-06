20+ Pumpkin Painting Ideas That Are Creative Alternatives to Conventional Carving

As Halloween draws near, spooky decor might be on your mind. Jack-o’-lanterns are one of the most common—and beloved—pieces of Halloween furnishings. But, let’s face it: carving a pumpkin can be a challenge. From cleaning out the seeds to using sharp utensils, there are a few reasons to avoid the activity. But if you’re still wanting to decorate a gourd, there’s a creative alternative: pumpkin painting.

For pumpkin painting, you’ll only need a few supplies to get started. Beyond the pumpkin, you’ll want to grab your favorite set of paintbrushes, acrylic paints, and a paint palette. Then, think of the gourd as your blank canvas for all kinds of artwork. You could skew traditional and paint a face onto the pumpkin that’s akin to carving a Jack-o’-lantern. Or, you could go abstract. Elspeth McLean, for instance, painted in a pumpkin in the style of artist Yayoi Kusama and decorated the surface with many tiny dots. Whatever route you choose, have fun with it.

Need some help getting started? Scroll down for creative and easy pumpkin painting ideas.

Want to decorate for Halloween but don't want to carve a pumpkin? Try one of these pumpkin painting ideas!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Phoenix (@jessraephoenix) on Oct 30, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karmita (@karmita.creative) on Sep 28, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think.Make.Share Blog (@think.make.share) on Oct 19, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think.Make.Share Blog (@think.make.share) on Oct 20, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Mae Smith (@thecraftedlife) on Oct 26, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Whitfield (@sweetcakes_and_milkshakes) on Oct 30, 2018 at 1:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Art of Simple (@theartofsimple) on Oct 5, 2018 at 5:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think.Make.Share Blog (@think.make.share) on Oct 4, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Whitfield (@sweetcakes_and_milkshakes) on Oct 19, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamielyn Nye | Cookbook Author (@iheartnaptime) on Oct 7, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANDMADE CHARLOTTE (@handmadecharlotte) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think.Make.Share Blog (@think.make.share) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Twinkle Little Party (@twinkletwinklelittleparty) on Sep 2, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina's Kanvas (@kristinaskanvas) on Sep 9, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think.Make.Share Blog (@think.make.share) on Oct 12, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Cromwell Designs (@emilycromwelldesigns) on Sep 26, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Ghai (@natashaloveslilly) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Designer's Garage (@thedesignersgarage) on Oct 6, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara (@artistry_by_sara) on Sep 28, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babet ✶ Oktoberdots (@oktoberdots) on Aug 18, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by color_collaborative (@color_collaborative) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Lynne (@abbylynneart) on Sep 21, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@tinadoodles) on Sep 29, 2020 at 3:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elspeth McLean (@elspethmclean) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karmita (@karmita.creative) on Sep 19, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Related Articles:

31 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year

Disney Is Selling a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mug That Is Fit for the Pumpkin King

How Pumpkins Have Inspired Yayoi Kusama’s Avant-Garde Art for Decades