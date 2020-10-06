Home / Design / Creative Products

20+ Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on October 5, 2020
Finally, the haunted season is upon us. To celebrate all things spooky, we've concocted a collection of Halloween gifts that will have you howling with delight.

This eclectic selection of enchanting presents has something for everybody. If spine-tingling style is your bag, try accessorizing with The Raven book clutch and the mysterious moon phase necklace. Love slaving over a hot cauldron? Keep your kitchen festive with a spirited rolling pin and black cat apron. And, with a ghostly bath bomb and magical bookmark, you can even enjoy Halloween-y downtime all season long.

No matter your preference, you're spell-bound to enjoy these ghoulish goodies—no tricks, just treats!

Celebrate the spooky season with these magical Halloween gifts.

 

Bewitching Book Clutch

 

Skull Wine Decanter and Shot Glasses

Skull Decanter

Godinger | $57.95

 

Pumpkin Planter

 

Festive Rolling Pin

 

“Boo!” Bath Bomb Set

Halloween Bath Bombs

SI Wellness | $19.99+

 

Ceramic Black Cat 

 

Pumpkin Spice Candle

 

Beguiling Fern Tattoos

Pen & Plant | $19.95

 

Spooky Finger Soaps

Finger Soaps

HowardsHome | $9.95

 

Exquisite Full Moon Puzzle

 

Magical Bookmark

 

Adorable Candy Corn Earrings

 

Light Up Glass Ghost Wine Stopper

Spooky Glass Halloween Wine Stopper

Prestige Haus | $12.99

 

Felted Fall Leaves

FeltedSky | $34.99+

 

Pumpkin Mug

Pumpkin Mug

Sazzamaroos | $14.99

 

Spooky Skeleton Candle

Skeleton Candle

CreepyCandles | $34.99

 

Mysterious Moon Necklace

 

Black Wings Scarf

Shovava | $56

 

Love to Death Silver Skull Earrings

 

Feeling Witchy Gift Box

 

Spirited Autumn Print

LordofMasks | $16.89+

 

Captivating Cat Apron for Kids

Cat Apron

milicancrelat | $33.99

 

Glow-in-the-Dark Enamel Pin

 

Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte 

Pumpkin Cocotte

STAUB | $24.99

 

