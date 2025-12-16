Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Dancing Gorilla Wins Top Prize in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

By Sara Barnes on December 16, 2025
Winner of Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

OVERALL WINNER & ALEX WALKER'S SERIAN MAMMAL AWARD WINNER | Mark Meth-Cohn, “High Five.” © Mark Meth-Cohn / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Get ready to giggle. Just like kids, animals do the darnedest things—and some photographers were lucky enough to capture it with their camera. The 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have announced this year’s finalists and winners, and the lauded images show us just how silly these wild creatures can be.

Amateur wildlife photographer Mark Meth-Cohn took home the top prize as the ultimate winner of the competition. His image, titled High Five, features a perfectly timed shot of a gorilla dancing in Rwanda in early 2025. With its high kick, the primate looks like it’s ready to join the Rockettes at Radio City; though, with one arm up, maybe it’s actually practicing a ballroom number for Dancing with the Stars. The gorilla’s intense look of concentration only adds to the humor of the piece.

“We spent four unforgettable days trekking through the misty Virunga Mountains in search of the gorilla families that call them home,” Meth-Cohn recalls. “On this particular day, we came across a large family group known as the Amahoro family, they were gathered in a forest clearing where the adults were calmly foraging while the youngsters were enthusiastically playing. One young male was especially keen to show off his acrobatic flair: pirouetting, tumbling, and high kicking. Watching his performance was pure joy, and I’m thrilled to have captured his playful spirit in this image.”

Meth-Cohn’s winning photograph stood out among a staggering 10,000 entries from 109 countries. It marks the most photographs ever submitted in the competition’s 10-year history. From this massive trove of images, the judges shortlisted 44 of their favorite entries, including videos.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards crowned nine category winners and 10 entries recognized as Highly Commended winners. Voting is now open for the STERNA People’s Choice Award. Cast your vote for your favorite finalists from 2025 until March 1, 2026.

Have a chuckle at the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards category winners and Highly Commended winners.

Funny Wildlife Photo

THINKTANK BIRD CATEGORY WINNER | Warren Price, “Headlock.” © Warren Price / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Funny Wildlife Photo

NIKON JUNIOR PHOTOGRAPHER & REPTILE, AMPHIBIAN AND INSECT CATEGORY WINNER | Grayson Bell, “Baptism of the unwilling convert.” © Grayson Bell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Funny Wildlife Photo

FISH AND OTHER AQUATIC SPECIES CATEGORY WINNER | Jenny Stock, “Smiley.” © Jenny Stock / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

AMAZING INTERNET PORTFOLIO CATEGORY WINNER | Maggie Hoffman, “Digging For Gold.” © Maggie Hoffman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Funny Wildlife Photo

NIKON YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHER WINNER | Paula Rustemeier, “Hit The Dance Floor.” © Paula Rustemeier / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Alison Tuck, “Now, which direction is my nest.” © Alison Tuck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Erkko Badermann, “Landing gears down.” © Erkko Badermann / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Kalin Botev, “Monkey Circus.” © Kalin Botev / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Liliana Luca, “Fonzies advertising.” © Liliana Luca / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Christy Grinton, “Bad Hair Day.” © Christy Grinton / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Mark Meth-Cohn, “Aaaaaww Mum.” © Mark Meth-Cohn / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Meline Ellwanger, “The Choir.” © Meline Ellwanger / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Annette Kirby, “Go Away.” © Annette Kirby / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Hilarious Animal Photography

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNER | Valtteri Mulkahainen, “Smile, you're being photographed.” © Valtteri Mulkaihnen / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Adorably Funny Winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Funny Winners of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Laugh Along With the “Never Seen Before” Entries of Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
