Dancing Gorilla Wins Top Prize in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Get ready to giggle. Just like kids, animals do the darnedest things—and some photographers were lucky enough to capture it with their camera. The 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have announced this year’s finalists and winners, and the lauded images show us just how silly these wild creatures can be.

Amateur wildlife photographer Mark Meth-Cohn took home the top prize as the ultimate winner of the competition. His image, titled High Five, features a perfectly timed shot of a gorilla dancing in Rwanda in early 2025. With its high kick, the primate looks like it’s ready to join the Rockettes at Radio City; though, with one arm up, maybe it’s actually practicing a ballroom number for Dancing with the Stars. The gorilla’s intense look of concentration only adds to the humor of the piece.

“We spent four unforgettable days trekking through the misty Virunga Mountains in search of the gorilla families that call them home,” Meth-Cohn recalls. “On this particular day, we came across a large family group known as the Amahoro family, they were gathered in a forest clearing where the adults were calmly foraging while the youngsters were enthusiastically playing. One young male was especially keen to show off his acrobatic flair: pirouetting, tumbling, and high kicking. Watching his performance was pure joy, and I’m thrilled to have captured his playful spirit in this image.”

Meth-Cohn’s winning photograph stood out among a staggering 10,000 entries from 109 countries. It marks the most photographs ever submitted in the competition’s 10-year history. From this massive trove of images, the judges shortlisted 44 of their favorite entries, including videos.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards crowned nine category winners and 10 entries recognized as Highly Commended winners. Voting is now open for the STERNA People’s Choice Award. Cast your vote for your favorite finalists from 2025 until March 1, 2026.

Have a chuckle at the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards category winners and Highly Commended winners.

