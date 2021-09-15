Home / Design / Style

Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look

By Sara Barnes on September 15, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D U N D A S (@dundasworld)

Among all of the glitz, glamour, and wild fashions seen at this year’s Met Gala, one attendee has been making waves on social media ever since she was seen there. Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse went viral after users started circulating photos of her appearance at the event known as “fashion’s biggest night out.”

At 19 years old, Chasinghorse is a rising star in the modeling industry. Before the Met Gala, she had walked during the 2021 New York Fashion Week for designers Gabriela Hearst, Prabal Gurung, and Jonathan Simkhai.

Her presence in the fashion industry is bringing much-needed representation for Indigenous people. Chasinghorse is of Hän Gwich’in (from Alaska and Canada) and Oglala Lakota (from South Dakota) ancestry, and her ensemble at the benefit gala was a reflection of that. Her flowing gold lamé dress was paired with layered pieces of turquoise jewelry that came from her “aunty” Jocelyn Billy-Upshaw’s personal collection and featured Navajo artists from across the Southwest. “The turquoise jewelry represents protection, guidance, and love in Navajo culture,” explains Chasinghorse. “I grew up close to Navajo people and culture.”

Chasinghorse’s facial tattoos, known as Yidįįłtoo, are another way in which she honors her culture. The traditional hand-poked designs were done by her mother (tradition dictates they be done by a woman) and commemorate events in one’s life. Chasinghorse’s tattoos are on her chin and at the corner of her eyes.

“It was amazing to be able to be there and represent Indigenous people,” Chasinghorse says of the gala. “Before I got to the Met, I was listening to Native music and artists to help me feel more empowered, and I was extremely excited to show the world the beauty of native indigenity.”

Having a seat at the table was the most important part of her first Met Gala. “I’m constantly breaking those barriers and stereotypes that are meant to harm my people and make us feel less than human. It was refreshing to feel empowered in a space where I wouldn’t have been welcomed if it was a decade ago,” adds Chasinghorse. “I really wanted to be able to get some visibility and show the world that we are still here.”

Indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse went viral appearing at the 2021 Met Gala, where she dazzled in jewelry honoring her Navajo artists from across the Southwest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D U N D A S (@dundasworld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quannah Chasinghorse (@quannah.rose)

People on social media praised Chasinghorse and made her go viral.

Quannah Chasinghorse: Instagram | Twitter 
h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Iconic Young Activists Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai Finally Meet

Teen Model With Down Syndrome Is Breaking Barriers With High-Profile Modeling Campaigns

Emma Watson’s Recycled Plastic Met Gala Gown Set a New Standard for Sustainable Style

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Met Gala 2021: See How Celebrities Showed off Their Style on Fashion’s Biggest Night Out
Simone Biles Silences Harsh Critics After Tokyo Olympics With Magnificent Instagram Post
101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire
Malnourished Child Adopted by a Single Gay Man Is Now an Olympic Champion Inspiring Others
1,500-Year-Old Embracing Lovers’ Skeletons Found in a Chinese Cemetery
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Butterfly Conservation With Sweet Photo of Princess Charlotte

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Farmer Herds Sheep Into a Heart Shape To Express His Love and Grief
11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Performs ‘Everlong’ Live With Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
Meet the 5-Year-Old Boy Who Hiked the 2,100-Mile Appalachian Trail in 209 Days
30+ Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
12 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
Man Diagnosed With Cancer Has Fun With His Hair Before Losing It to Chemo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.