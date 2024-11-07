Home / Animals

Rats Wearing Tiny Vests Are Helping Sniff Out and Catch Illegally Trafficked Wildlife

By Regina Sienra on November 7, 2024

Rat with a red backpack next to a cage and a person's foot

Rats usually get a bad reputation, particularly in big cities. However, in Tanzania, they are hard workers that can save lives with their powerful sense of smell. In fact, they are so good at their job that they've got the moniker “HeroRATs.” On top of being highly trained rodents with a mission, they look absolutely adorable in their work uniforms, which include tiny vests and backpacks.

APOPO, a non-profit organization devoted to training rats and other scent detection animals for humanitarian purposes, is behind this unique operation. In the beginning, APOPO trained rats to locate landmines and detect diseases such as tuberculosis. Now, a study published in Frontiers in Conservation Science has shown they may be just as good at recognizing the scent of illegal animal parts being smuggled in/out, like elephant tusks and rhino horns.

For the study, 11 rats were trained to detect wildlife products inside shipping containers. To achieve this, the rodents learned to identify trafficked wildlife items in a controlled laboratory setting. They also learned how to indicate this to humans by holding their noses close to their concealed target for a few seconds. Later, they were outfitted with vests, measuring how quickly they could trigger an electronic microswitch to signal when they had spotted a wildlife target in a mock port environment. After finding the illegal items, the rats were rewarded with a treat—a mix of avocado, banana, and crushed chow pellets.

“Rats have low training and maintenance costs, flexibly work with multiple handlers, have a long lifespan, and a sophisticated sense of smell,” researchers at their training headquarters in Morogoro, in eastern Tanzania explain. “Their small size also offers unique capabilities for the screening of shipping containers, such as being able to navigate densely packed areas or be lifted to assess contents of sealed containers by screening ventilation systems.”

While this was done in a controlled setting, the organization is already planning to deploy rats in real-life situations sometime in the future—complete with their cute accessories. Dr. Kate Webb, co-first author of the training study says, “The vests are a great example of developing hardware that could be useful across different settings and tasks, including at a shipping port to detect smuggled wildlife.”

A study has shown that rats may be great at recognizing the scent of illegal animal parts, which can help combat wildlife trafficking.

Rat with pink vest on a leash

APOPO, a Tanzania-based non-profit is devoted to training rats and other scent detection animals for humanitarian purposes, such as spotting landmines and detecting tuberculosis.

Rat on a leash sniffing boxes

To carry out these missions, the rats got to wear tiny vests and backpacks, making them look adorable in the process.

Rat with a red backpack

APOPO: Website

Source: Ratting on wildlife crime: training African giant pouched rats to detect illegally trafficked wildlife

All images via APOPO.

Related Articles:

Talented Rats Create Miniature Paintings That Are So Popular, They’ve Sold Out

Handcrafted Rugs Use Rodents as Muses for Art That Imitates Life

Endangered Ocelot Is Caught on Camera in the Atascosa Highlands Region of Arizona for the First Time in 50 Years

‘AnonyMouse’ Street Artists Install Miniature Shops and Restaurants for Mice on City Streets

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rhinos Celebrate Halloween by “Carving” Pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo
Beautiful Lynx Seen Wandering Around the Snowy Landscapes of Minnesota
Moo Deng Officially Has Her Own Logo That’s Just as Cute as the Baby Pygmy Hippo
Colorful Stamp Designs Celebrate the Beauty of Endangered Species
New Species of Deep Sea Ghost Shark Is Discovered off the Coast of New Zealand
Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Reveals How “Scuba Diving” Lizards Create an Air Bubble for Underwater Survival
Two-Legged Bear Is Spotted Walking Around the Woods on Its Hind Legs
Here’s Why Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo Is Everyone’s Favorite Animal Right Now
Man Drops GoPro Overboard on Cruise Ship, Captures Incredible Undersea Footage
Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles
Kangaroo Is Caught on Video Doing an Epic “Double Jump“ Over a Fence

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.