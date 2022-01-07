Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life

Textile artists from around the world have created charming sculptures that look like real snack foods and sodas, different species of birds, and even woodland creatures. Now, Hiroshima-based artist Atelier Hatena celebrates the irresistible beauty of a freshly baked loaf of bread with a series of tiny felt masterpieces.

From a crispy-looking croissant to a golden baguette, these little works of art come in a range of bread types. But what makes these sculptures even more delightful is the addition of four tiny legs under each little loaf. This whimsical addition transforms the realistic renditions of the beloved food staple into adorable little creatures that can stand up and pose on the table.

Atelier Hatena demonstrates the playfulness of these sculptures by photographing them in a variety of poses. Whether they're balanced over the rim of a mug or nestled on the table cloth, they look cute enough to eat.

You can purchase original felt sculptures by Atelier Hatena via Minne, and keep up to date with the studio's latest work by following them on Instagram and Twitter.

Hiroshima-based artist Atelier Hatena creates incredible felt sculptures of bread-like creatures.

Atelier Hatena: Minne | Instagram | Twitter

ht/: [Spoon & Tamago]

All art via Atelier Hatena.

