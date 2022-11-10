Rebel Wilson Announces Birth of Her First Baby via Surrogate

On November 7, 2022, actress Rebel Wilson surprised her Instagram followers with a lovely announcement: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.” The sweet first look of her baby is awe-worthy, right down to the little unicorn socks. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” says the Pitch Perfect alum.

Wilson goes on to thank those who have supported her during this process, especially the surrogate. She says, “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” Earlier this year, the actress shared her experience with surrogacy and fertility.

After visiting a fertility doctor in 2019, she was told to lose weight in order to have a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs. She stated that due to this risk of infertility, her polycystic ovarian syndrome, and her desire to be a mom, she decided to embark on a “year of health” in 2020. “It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs,” she said. “I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier.”

The actress ends her heartfelt post by saying, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

