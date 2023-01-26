Home / Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet First Photos of Newborn Baby Daughter Esti Maxine

By Regina Sienra on January 26, 2023

 

Musician John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child, a girl named Esti Maxine. The baby was born on January 13, 2023, with Legend announcing the birth at a private show that day. Now, the proud mom has posted a sweet close-up picture of Esti on Instagram, showing the baby cuddled up in a gray blanket with the message, “look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

While the birth of Esti Maxine Stephens—as this is Legend's real last name–has brought a lot of joy to her family, it also represents the light at the end of the tunnel after a couple of tough years. In August 2020, Legend and Teigen announced that they were expecting their third child, named Jake. Sadly, the couple announced a month later that they had lost their son at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. At the time, Teigen spoke publicly about the grief she was going through, which ignited a conversation about pregnancy loss that helped a lot of women going through the same thing. In 2022, the model opened up about undergoing IVF treatment. Finally, in August 2022, she announced she was pregnant once again. “1 billion shots later…we have another [baby] on the way,” she wrote on Instagram.

The first picture of Esti that Teigen and Legend shared show her being cradled by her siblings, Luna, age 6, and Miles, age 4. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

Legend posted the same tender picture with the message, “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…” The EGOT-winning singer has also shared a picture of him smiling and holding the baby with the caption, “Our new love.”

Chrissy Teigen: Instagram
h/t: [People]

