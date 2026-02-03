Watch Teams Hilariously Balance or Bail in Tandem Bike Obstacle Course

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull (@redbull)

Red Bull recently brought its ever-popular Jernhest (Iron Horse) competition to Copenhagen, where pairs on makeshift tandem bikes attempted to navigate ramps, balance beams, and other obstacles. The goal was simple: get from A to B without crashing and plunging into the water at Kalvebod Brygge. However, in practice, it was anything but.

Held on August 30, the playful event encouraged teams to dress up and build custom two-wheeled creations, ranging from tandem and cargo bikes to wildly unconventional designs. Duos were scored on creativity, inventiveness, and performance, with the top team winning a gift card toward a Red Bull-sponsored trip to a Cliff Diving World Series event anywhere in Europe.

From two women who turned their tandem bike into a Barbie cart made out of cardboard boxes to a duo dressed as characters from Mario Kart, each look added to the hilarious spectacle. Social media clips show just how tense the balancing challenge became as duos chaotically teetered, zigzagged, and wobbled along the narrow path. Some wiped out almost instantly, others made it as far as the ramps, and only a handful successfully crossed without falling in.

Watch how the daring participants did in the videos below.

Only a handful of participants successfully crossed without falling into the water. Look at them go!

