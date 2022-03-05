Photographer Transforms the Iconic St. Peter’s Basilica From Renaissance to Cyberpunk

The futuristic cyberpunk genre and traditional Renaissance architecture may not seem like an easy pairing. But as art director and photographer Aishy shows, they can together create something that's truly unique. In his series Red Lights: Vatican, the creative uses dramatic red and blue tones to transform the aesthetic of Basilica San Pietro di Vaticano (or St. Peter’s Basilica) from Renaissance to cyberpunk.

Aishy captures these beautifully detailed shots with a Sony A7RIII and later alters the lighting with Adobe Lightroom. The ornate details throughout the basilica can be understood in a completely new way when no longer shown in its typical illumination. Though this science fiction aesthetic is often used to represent hyper-futuristic interiors full of LED lights and steel construction, the pairing of the red and blue palette with 16th-century architecture creates a striking and intriguing contrast.

This isn’t the first time Aishy has used his photography to present us with a new way to understand space. We were also inspired by his past series that reimagine Japanese cities. Scroll down for Red Lights: Vatican, and when you're done, you can find the photographer’s curated portfolio on his website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Aishy.

