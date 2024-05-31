Home / Photography

Sir Elton John and David Furnish Bring Their Exceptional Photography Collection to the V&A Museum

By Jessica Stewart on May 31, 2024
Elton John Photo by David LaChapelle

“Elton John: Egg On His Face, New York” by David LaChapelle, 1999 (Photo: © David LaChapelle)

Sir Elton John is known as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time, as well as a respected philanthropist along with husband David Furnish. But did you know that John and Furnish are also passionate about photography? A new exhibition at London's Victoria & Albert Museum shines a light on their vast photography collection, displaying over 300 rare prints from their collection of over 7,000 images.

Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection is a wonderful voyage through 20th and 21st century photography. From Nan Goldin and Cindy Sherman to Bruce Davidson and Robert Mapplethorpe, all the big names you may expect are part of the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection. Covering a period from 1950 to today, 140 photographers are on display in a celebration of 30 years of collecting.

John and Furnish have put together a nuanced collection indicative of their personal taste and unique eye for photography. To reflect the wealth of imagery, the V&A has organized the show across eight thematic sections, including fashion, reportage, celebrity, the male body, and American photography.

Highlights include Nan Goldin’s Thanksgiving, a 149-image series on display in its entirety, three images of Marilyn Monroe, and a whimsical portrait of John by David LaChapelle. More recent work, such as a viral image by Associated Press photographer Julio Cortez, taken at the protests in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, is also included.

John and Furnish first collaborated with the museum in 2014 when they loaned the institution images by Horst P. Horst. Fragile Beauty is another step in that collaboration and a wonderful way to expose the public to modern and contemporary photography.

“Whether through the elegance of fashion photography, the creativity of musicians and performers, the exploration of desire, or the passage of history as captured by photojournalism, photography reveals something important about the world,” shares Duncan Forbes, curator of Fragile Beauty. “Fragile Beauty is a truly epic journey across the recent history of photography, and a celebration of Sir Elton John and David Furnish's passion for the medium.”

Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection is on view at the Victoria & Albert Museum until January 5, 2025.

A new exhibition at London's Victoria & Albert Museum celebrates Sir Elton John and David Furnish's rich photography collection.

Untitled Film Still #17 by Cindy Sherman

“Untitled Film Still #17” by Cindy Sherman, 1978 (Photo: © Cindy Sherman, courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth Gallery)

Malcolm X Portrait by Eve Arnold

“Malcolm X, Chicago, Illinois, USA” by Eve Arnold, 1962 (Photo: © Eve Arnold/Magnum Photos)

Black Americans by Bruce Davidson

“Black Americans. New York City” by Bruce Davidson, 1962 (Photo: © Bruce Davidson Magnum Photos)

Candy Darling on Her Deathbed by Peter Hujar

“Candy Darling on her Deathbed” by Peter Hujar, 1974 (Photo: © 2023 The Peter Hujar Archive, LLC / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)

The duo's collection, which has been amassed over 30 years, includes 7,000 images.

Chet Baker by Herman Leonard

“Chet Baker, New York City” by Herman Leonard, 1956 (Photo: © Herman Leonard Photography, LLC)

Jimmy Paulette and Taboo! in the Bathroom by Nan Goldin

“Jimmy Paulette and Taboo! In the Bathroom” by Nan Goldin, 1991 (Photo: © Nan Goldin. Courtesy of Nan Goldin and Gagosian)

Crying Men Laurence Fishburne by Sam Taylor-Johnson

“Crying Men (Laurence Fishburne)” by Sam Taylor-Johnson, 2002 (Photo: © Sam Taylor-Johnson)

Fragile Beauty includes over 300 rare photos that explore photography from 1950 to today.

Poppy by Robert Mapplethorpe

“Poppy” by Robert Mapplethorpe, 1988 (Photo: © Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation. Used by permission)

Simply Fragile by Tyler Mitchell

“Simply Fragile” by Tyler Mitchell, 2022 (Photo: © Tyler Mitchell. Courtesy of the artist)

Dakota Hair by Ryan McGinley

“Dakota Hair” by Ryan McGinley, 2004 (Photo: © Ryan McGinley Studios)

The show is organized into thematic sections that include fashion, reportage, celebrity, the male body, and American photography.

Installation view of Fragile Beauty at the V&A Museum

Photo: © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Installation view of Fragile Beauty at the V&A Museum

Photo: © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Fragile Beauty is a truly epic journey across the recent history of photography, and a celebration of Sir Elton John and David Furnish's passion for the medium.”

Installation view of Fragile Beauty at the V&A Museum

Photo: © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Installation view of Fragile Beauty at the V&A Museum

Photo: © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Victoria & Albert Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Related Articles:

Photo Exhibit Inspired by French Writer’s 1947 Journey Across America

Comprehensive Photo Exhibition Traces the Rise of Hip-Hop Across 50 Years

Paul McCartney’s “Lost” Beatles Photos Go on Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery

Legendary Rodney Smith’s Whimsical Nature Photography Honored in Upcoming Exhibition

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

11 Celebrities Who Are Also Incredible Photographers
New Photography Book Lifts the Veil on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Family Life in the Early 90s
Photographer Captures Rare Moment When Lightning Strikes the Statue of Liberty
Explore 20 Years of Conservation Photography in Cristina Mittermeier’s New Book
Soul-Stirring Photos Capture the Daily Life and Spirit of Nomadic People on the Tibetan Plateau
Photographer Documents Turkey’s Decadent Abandoned Mosques

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Win the Trip of a Lifetime and Travel to Antarctica With a Professional Photographer
Intimate Photos Reveal What Different Bedrooms Across America Look Like
USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon’s Beautiful Landscape Photography
A Brief History Lesson in Tintype Photography
Dreamy Santa Monica Pier Photos Look Like They’re From a Wes Anderson Film
Photographer Uses 150-Year-Old Photo Technique To Create Painterly Vintage-Looking Portraits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.